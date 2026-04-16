Bizzdesign Unify Launches to Bring Enterprise Intelligence to Visual Collaboration

Bizzdesign Unify pairs an intuitive whiteboard experience with real enterprise data, putting specialist level insight within reach of every team to support faster, more informed transformation decisions.

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, a global enterprise transformation SaaS company, today announced the launch of Bizzdesign Unify, a new AI-native platform that combines enterprise architecture and portfolio data with visual collaboration capabilities.

Bizzdesign Unify brings business and technology teams into one shared visual workspace to explore ideas, align early, and connect decisions to real enterprise context.

Bizzdesign Unify closes the gap between whiteboarding tools and enterprise architecture and portfolio management platforms. It provides an intuitive visual workspace where cross-functional teams can collaborate on transformation initiatives using live enterprise data about dependencies, risks, and constraints, without requiring deep technical expertise.

As AI accelerates the pace of change, organizations are making transformation decisions faster, often without fully understanding their own operating environment. Teams comprise a diverse set of roles who often operate in siloed tools across ideation, workshopping, planning, and execution, making it difficult to create a shared, trusted view of data and context for decision-making. Visual collaboration tools support rapid ideation but lack reliable data, while enterprise architecture and portfolio management platforms that contain critical insights are not easily accessible to most business stakeholders.

Bizzdesign Unify brings these together, enabling teams to map initiatives, explore scenarios, and evaluate options in a single, shared environment without switching between tools.

"As we scale transformation across a complex environment, it's critical that we can move quickly while keeping decisions grounded in real architectural data," added Matthew Beech, Rolls-Royce SMR. "Bizzdesign Unify helps us connect collaboration directly to that data, so decisions can be made faster and still hold up beyond the workshop."

"Bizzdesign Unify lets us collaborate with the business in plain language and still keep everything connected to the architecture behind it," added Partha Mukherjee, Kappahl Group.

Bizzdesign Unify introduces an AI-native experience that transforms how teams interact with architecture and portfolio data. Users can surface insights through conversational queries using plain language, while a set of AI co-worker agents summarize designs, recommend improvements, and surface data-driven insights to support decision-making across the transformation process.

This means expert-level context becomes accessible to everyone involved in planning and decision-making, not just architects. Teams across strategy, technology, product, and operations can work from the same real-time information and reach decisions that hold up from early design through execution.

"Most organizations are dealing with growing tool sprawl, where teams collaborate in one place while critical enterprise data lives in another," said Bert van der Zwan, CEO of Bizzdesign. "Bizzdesign Unify closes that gap, so teams can co-create, make decisions with a shared understanding of impact, and move forward with confidence and speed."

Bizzdesign Unify is available now. For more information, visit www.bizzdesign.com/unify.

FAQs

What is Bizzdesign Unify?

Bizzdesign Unify is an AI-native platform that brings people, plans, and enterprise context together for Transformation Collaboration. It provides an intuitive workspace where cross-functional teams can collaborate on transformation initiatives using live enterprise data about dependencies, risks, and constraints. Bizzdesign Unify closes the gap between visual collaboration tools and enterprise architecture and strategic portfolio management platforms, making specialist-level insight accessible to everyone shaping transformation.

Why do organizations choose Bizzdesign for enterprise transformation?

Organizations choose Bizzdesign for enterprise transformation because it combines enterprise architecture expertise, strategic portfolio management capabilities, and a data-driven, AI-powered approach to planning, designing, and governing change. Its Enterprise Transformation Suite helps organizations navigate complexity with greater speed and confidence. Bizzdesign has been recognized by leading analysts including Gartner and Forrester, reflecting more than two decades of innovation and leadership in enterprise architecture.

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