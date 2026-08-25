BL Networks (BLNWX) Details Major Global Infrastructure Expansion and Upgrades

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BL Networks, operating under ASN 399629, today detailed its ongoing global infrastructure expansion. Highlighting a multi-year project to strategically meet demand for associated privacy-VPS provider BitLaunch, it reinforces its commitment to deliver high-performance and low-latency networking to a growing global user base of privacy-conscious cloud users.

BLNWX: The Latest Network Expansions

BL Networks for BitLaunch Infrastructure timeline

Over the past three years, BL Networks has ramped up its mission to deliver private infrastructure to growing internet populations. Its most recent expansions include:

Singapore (May 2026) – BLNWX's APAC debut



Responding to demand in the Asia-Pacific region, BLNWX launched its newest location in Singapore. The location was selected to deliver low-latency service to BitLaunch customers in the APAC region while maintaining the reliability and performance its users have come to expect.



Amsterdam (September 2025) – The 20 Gbps Upgrade



Amsterdam is one of Europe's most critical routing hubs and therefore one of the most popular hosting locations. To meet significant user demand, BL Networks rolled out a third Amsterdam location with major upgrades. 20 Gbps network speeds built on tier-1 multi-homed bandwidth and modern DELL server hardware ensure that even the most bandwidth-heavy workloads remain stable.



Bucharest, Romania (March 2024) – Extending the European footprint



While locations in London and Amsterdam provided BL Networks with excellent coverage across Europe, there was room for improvement in the east. The launch of a new data center region in Bucharest delivered ultra-low latency to users in Eastern Europe. A favorite location for VPNs and web hosting providers, Romania has the fastest internet speeds in the region, enabling BitLaunch to deliver 20 Gbps up/down.



Dallas, Texas (February 2024) – Serving the South



Following rollouts in Los Angeles and Chicago, the next logical step was to serve the US's southern states. Lying in the center of the telecom corridor, Dallas, TX was the natural choice. Strong fiber coverage and a low incidence of natural disasters, combined with proximity to some of the world's largest networking firms, made it the near-perfect expansion choice.

Hardware specifications and performance standards

Rather than confusing users with varying hardware profiles, BL Networks has opted for strong baseline specifications built on:

Modern Dell server hardware featuring Intel Gold CPUs

Fast Samsung Enterprise SSDs configured in RAID10 for maximum I/O and redundancy

High-speed ECC memory (RAM)

Hardware-level KVM virtualization

Industry-leading, heuristic DDoS protection

Just as crucial as the specifications themselves, however, is BLNWX's philosophy of scaling sustainably with demand. Rather than overselling like many providers, it endeavors to under-promise and over-deliver.

BLNWX's Eco Commitment

BL Networks' philosophy of sustainability extends beyond responsible infrastructure scaling. As it expands its physical footprint, it remains committed to environmental sustainability through its Carbon Negative Pledge.

Doubling its commitments until it pays off its historic carbon debt, it has directly funded the planting of almost 25,000 trees and offset 961.54 tons of CO2e. It also endeavors to reduce its e-waste output by purchasing refurbished server hardware whenever it reasonably can without sacrificing quality.

BitLaunch VPN and the Future

BLNWX's continuing infrastructure expansion enables not only capacity for its VPS customers but also new regions for BitLaunch VPN, which it launched in July 2025. The service allows users to deploy their own, private VPN across multiple regions in seconds.

Looking ahead, BL Networks remains dedicated to expanding its first-party network to more regions while maintaining its rigorous privacy and sustainability standards and continuing to eliminate the barriers associated with traditional payment methods.

To learn about BitLaunch visit https://bitlaunch.io or read more about BL Networks (BLNWX)