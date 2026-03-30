BML Munjal University launches MA in Public Policy programme

"The MA in Public Policy programme has been designed with a focus on interdisciplinary learning and real-world engagement," says Dr Arindam Banerjee, Dean - School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University

"We are living in a time when economic growth and inequality must be understood together, and public policy has a critical role in shaping more inclusive and sustainable outcomes," says Jayati Ghosh at the launch of MA in Public Policy Programme

NEW DELHI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, launched an MA in Public Policy programme under its School of Liberal Studies, aimed at equipping students with interdisciplinary knowledge and practical skills across governance, technology, climate, and social development.

L-R: Professor Awadhendra Sharan, CSDS; Dr Arindam Banerjee, Dean - School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University; Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Professor Ravi Sundaram, CSDS

Designed to address the growing complexity of policymaking in India and globally, the programme focuses on building critical thinking, ethical grounding, and real-world problem-solving capabilities for future policy professionals. Across 2 years and 4 semesters, the curriculum develops analytical foundation and culminates in applied policy work. Students graduate having analysed real policy problems, produced independent research and policy facing work.

Speaking about the new programme, Dr Arindam Banerjee, Dean - School of Liberal Studies, BML Munjal University, said: "We are at a moment where multiple transitions, be it geopolitical, technological, ecological, or economic, are reshaping the context in which public policy operates. The MA in Public Policy programme has been designed keeping these shifts in mind, with a focus on interdisciplinary learning and real-world engagement. It aims to prepare students not only to understand policy challenges, but to respond to them with approaches that are grounded, inclusive, and sensitive to the needs of diverse communities."

To commemorate the launch, BMU, in collaboration with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, hosted a Policy-Insights Lecture on 'Growth, Inequality and Public Policy in Contemporary India.' The session brought together leading experts including Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Professors Awadhendra Sharan and Ravi Sundaram of CSDS.

Set against a rapidly evolving global landscape, the discussion highlighted how economic growth and inequality are increasingly interconnected, and the importance of public policy in enabling balanced and sustainable development. Ghosh called for better resilience in the face of global shocks, emphasising that public policy has to be aware of changing global order and respond to it adequately.

"We are living in a time when economic growth and inequality must be understood together, and public policy has a critical role in shaping more inclusive and sustainable outcomes," she added.

The programme will commence in August 2026, with a total fee of INR 6 lakhs for two years, complemented by attractive scholarship opportunities.

In the run-up to the rollout of the new programme, BMU is set to host Policy Assembly next month, a structured simulation of democratic policymaking open to students from various institutions. Designed to encourage stakeholder-led deliberation, negotiation, and collective decision-making, the platform aims to foster wider engagement with public policy while enabling participants to experience the complexities of real-world policymaking. Through such initiatives, BML Munjal University seeks to build a more participatory and practice-oriented policy ecosystem.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative established by the promoters of the Hero Group. The University is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills through a future-facing approach to teaching, learning, and research. BMU aims to transform higher education in India by fostering a world-class, innovative academic ecosystem and nurturing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

BMU's School of Management has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past five years. In the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025, the School secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 nationally.

The University has also been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among Top Private Engineering and Technology Universities in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25. BMU is accredited with an A-grade by NAAC, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality.

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