BML Munjal University Turns the Spotlight on India's Next Startup Wave with Propel Pitchfest26

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, will host Propel Pitchfest26, its flagship entrepreneurship and innovation platform, from 11–12 February 2026 at its Gurugram campus. Organised by ACIC–BMU | Propel Incubator, the two-day event will bring together startups, investors, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and students for discussions, networking and the 4th International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Society (EIS 4.0), themed "Shaping the Smart Future through AI, Sustainability & Inclusive Innovation."

Propel Pitchfest26, in its seventh edition, is a launchpad for early-stage and growth-ready ventures, offering founders access to investor funding, acceleration programmes, mentorship, and ecosystem partnerships. The platform will focus on high-impact sectors including AI and deep-tech, sustainability, healthcare and med-tech, manufacturing innovation, women-led startups, and social entrepreneurship. Selected startups will also gain opportunities to enter ACIC–BMU's accelerator programmes, enabling long-term scale-up support.

The event will see participation from dignitaries across India's startup and policy ecosystem, including Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub; Pramit Dash, Program Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Mamatha Venkatesh, Head, Startup India, alongside senior leadership from the University, including Swati Munjal, President of BMU and Prof Shyam Menon, Vice-Chancellor at BMU, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC–BMU Foundation, said, "Propel Pitchfest26 and the EIS 4.0 conference have grown together as a platform that connects startups, academia, investors and policymakers. By combining live startup pitches with global conversations on innovation, we aim to create a space where ideas can translate into partnerships, investment and real-world impact."

With participation expected from 150+ startups and over 40 investors and ecosystem partners, the event is set to further strengthen its position as a key national forum driving collaboration across academia, industry, policy and the startup ecosystem.

Through the combined platform of Propel Pitchfest26 and EIS 4.0, BML Munjal University continues to strengthen its role as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible leadership, aligned with India's vision of a sustainable and inclusive future.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative established by the promoters of the Hero Group. The University is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills through a future-facing approach to teaching, learning, and research. BMU aims to transform higher education in India by fostering a world-class, innovative academic ecosystem and nurturing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

BMU's School of Management has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past five years. In the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025, the School secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 nationally.

The University has also been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among Top Private Engineering and Technology Universities in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25. BMU is accredited with an A-grade by NAAC, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality.