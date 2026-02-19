BMU Hosts Propel Pitchfest26 and EIS 4.0; Disburses Rs. 1.6 Crore to 10 Startups

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, disbursed Rs. 1.6 crore to 10 emerging startups at Propel Pitchfest26, held on campus alongside the fourth edition of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Summit (EIS 4.0).

Funding extended to startups incubated at the Atal Community Innovation Centre, BML Munjal University

The funding was extended to startups incubated at the Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University (ACIC–BMU Foundation), with support from SISF and MeitY Startup Hub. The funded startups included Torus Robotics Private Limited (Rs. 40 lakh), GREPBIO DATALAB Private Limited (Rs. 30 lakh), Gadget Guruz Technologies Private Limited (Rs. 25.67 lakh), Spacemancraft Private Limited (Rs. 20 lakh), KAGAKU Technology Private Limited (Rs. 12 lakh), Univeons EdTech Private Limited (Rs. 8.5 lakh), PHOSIC India Private Limited (Rs. 8 lakh), Zynox Private Limited (Rs. 5.5 lakh), Helektron Innovations Private Limited (Rs. 6 lakh), and Thermoforge (Rs. 4.5 lakh).

The event brought together founders, investors, policymakers and scholars to discuss the evolving startup landscape, including the impact of AI, digital acceleration and cross-border collaboration. Senior representatives from Atal Innovation Mission, MeitY Startup Hub, TiE Delhi NCR, ISBA and O2 VC Fund attended the event.

Speaking at the summit, Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC–BMU Foundation, emphasised the centre's focus on community innovation and long-term value creation, highlighting initiatives such as the Mera Business programme for rural women entrepreneurs. He reiterated value creation over valuation, encouraging founders to adopt a purpose-first mindset and build solutions with national relevance and societal impact.

The event also featured sessions with influencers Khalid Wani and Daksh Sethi on navigating AI-driven disruption, as well as remarks from Himanshu Gupta, Founder, Lawyered, who urged entrepreneurs to "fall in love with the problem, not the product". Also in attendance was Mudit Kumar, Co-Founder, Ideabaaz, who spoke on inclusive entrepreneurship and supporting founders from Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. Adding a global dimension to the event, Ajay Singh, Head – Technology & Innovation, Austrian Embassy, highlighted the India–Austria Startup Bridge and opportunities for Indian startups to access European markets.

In his address at the summit, Dr. Deepak Pandit, Chair Professor – Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Senior Director – International Office, BML Munjal University, said, "Our intent has been to build a credible platform where academia, industry, investors and policymakers engage in dialogue, embrace multidisciplinary perspectives, and create impact not just through ventures, but through the mindsets we nurture and the collaborations we build."

In addition to startup funding, EIS 4.0 also recognised academic excellence through its Best Paper Awards, with cash prizes of Rs. 25,000 for First Prize, Rs. 15,000 for Second Prize, and Rs. 10,000 for Third Prize, acknowledging research contributions marked by originality, rigor, and societal relevance. The conference further hosted a Prototype Competition for School and College/University teams, awarding cash prizes up to Rs. 1,00,000 to encourage innovation, early-stage prototyping, and problem-solving. In the School Category, Team Royal (S.V. No. 3, Sector-7, R.K. Puram, New Delhi) secured First Prize, followed by Team Grey Reaqua (Scottish High International School) and Team Gnav Innovators (Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya). In the College/University (UG) Category, Team Loremind and Team The Winning Edge from BML Munjal University secured First and Second positions respectively, while Team Inventor from Govt. Polytechnic Lisana secured Third Prize.

Together, EIS 4.0 and Propel Pitchfest26 reinforced BMU's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary scholarship, purpose-led entrepreneurship, and meaningful industry-academia engagement, strengthening its role as a catalyst in India's evolving innovation ecosystem.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative established by the promoters of the Hero Group. The University is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills through a future-facing approach to teaching, learning, and research. BMU aims to transform higher education in India by fostering a world-class, innovative academic ecosystem and nurturing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

BMU's School of Management has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past five years. In the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025, the School secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 nationally.

The University has also been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among Top Private Engineering and Technology Universities in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25. BMU is accredited with an A-grade by NAAC, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916673/BMU_Propel_Pitchfest26_EIS4.jpg