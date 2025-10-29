BML Munjal University to host Leadership Summit on Youth Entrepreneurship and Start-up Governance

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, will host the 6th edition of Leadership Summit 2025 on October 31 at its campus in Gurugram. Themed 'Youth Entrepreneurship & Start-up Governance – Guiding the Next Generation of Leaders Towards Stability and Success,' the summit will bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and academics to deliberate on the future of ethical and sustainable entrepreneurship in India.

The summit will also mark the launch of an exclusive report on Youth Entrepreneurship and Start-up Governance, a comprehensive study examining how India's next generation of founders is building sustainable, governance-driven enterprises capable of navigating the challenges of scale, regulation, and global competition. The report has been prepared on the basis of a survey of students and professionals, aiming to identify key motivators such as innovation, social impact, and financial independence, while also analysing major obstacles including access to capital, regulatory complexities, and skill deficiencies. A critical component of the study involves assessing the effectiveness of existing support mechanisms, such as mentorship networks, incubation centres, and university-led programmes, in nurturing entrepreneurial potential and bridging skill gaps.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Jolly Masih, Assistant Professor, School of Management, BML Munjal University, said, "At BML Munjal University, we believe the next decade of India's growth will be led by youth who combine entrepreneurial energy with a strong sense of responsibility and governance. The Leadership Summit is our effort to provide a platform where ideas, insights, and real-world experiences converge to inspire and guide this new generation of leaders."

Dr. Vaishali Sharma, Co-chair of the Summit , said, "India's youth today are not just job seekers but job creators. The summit aims to equip them with the right mindset and mentorship to build ventures that balance innovation with responsibility. Our focus is on shaping entrepreneurial leaders who can create lasting socio-economic impact."

The summit will feature multiple plenary discussions moderated by BMU faculty members, to explore the evolving dimensions of youth leadership and startup governance. Centred around themes such as Financial Integrity and Risk Oversight, Boardroom Governance for Scalable Startups, and Investor Trust and Stakeholder Accountability, the summit aims to foster dialogue on building ethical, transparent, and resilient leadership in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This year's summit is also being supported by the Atal Community Innovation Centre at BMU (ACIC-BMU), which leads incubation and innovation initiatives at the university and its vision is to create an ecosystem to nurture 'ENTREPRENEURS' who are innovative and have a great zeal to create economic value and societal impact through their ventures.

Among the attendees are Dr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BML Munjal University, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Pro-Chancellor, BML Munjal University and Ms. Swati Munjal, President, BML Munjal University, along with dignitaries such as Mr. Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, Mr. Deepanshu Manchanda, Founder & CEO at DSM Fresh Foods (ZappFresh), Mr. Mohit Dhawan, President- Investments, M&A and strategy at Hero Enterprise, Mr. Ved Singh, Global Head – Application Services and Delivery Assurance, Darwinbox and many more.

The event aligns with BMU's mission to nurture innovation-driven and ethically grounded leadership through experiential learning and real-world engagement.

About BML Munjal University (BMU):

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.