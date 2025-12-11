India's Future Innovators to Converge at BML Munjal University for Heroes of Tomorrow Finale

NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, will host the finale of its flagship inter-school innovation challenge — Heroes of Tomorrow (HoT) 2025 — on December 13th at its campus in Gurugram. Following highly successful regional rounds held across multiple cities, the country's brightest young innovators will converge at BMU to compete for top honors and present their solutions to a distinguished jury comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the startup ecosystem.

An Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University (ACIC-BMU) initiative, the HoT regional rounds held across multiple cities including Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Dehradun and Delhi attracted strong participation, with students presenting business ideas in clean energy, biotechnology, healthcare technology, biodegradable materials and smart consumer solutions.

The Hyderabad round, hosted at Canary The School, brought together 50 participants, with four teams shortlisted for the jury round. Students presented a diverse range of ideas, including the winning concept CloudSole by Canary The School — a smart temperature-controlled footwear solution designed to improve everyday comfort. The Shri Ram Universal School was declared the runner-up, while Page Junior College, was recognised as the emerging team. The round was graced by dignitaries including Dr. Shashwat Pathak, CEO of the Atal Incubation Centre at GNITS.

In Ludhiana, the competition was hosted at DCM YES School and saw enthusiastic participation from over 200 students, with 25 teams advancing to the shortlist. The round showcased impactful innovations, including a notable biodegradable plastic concept derived from algae. BCM Arya School was adjudged the winner, followed by DCM YES as the runner-up, while DPS Ludhiana was recognised as the emerging team. The event was attended by senior education leaders such as Dr. Anirudh Gupta, CEO of DCM Group of Schools and Members of TIE Ludhiana such as Amit Dubey, Manmeet Singh and others.

The Dehradun round, held at Shri Ram Centennial School, featured 90 participants and 10 shortlisted teams. The city's students focused strongly on sustainability and energy efficiency, with the winning project presenting an affordable and clean energy solution that reduces power wastage. Shri Ram Centennial School emerged as the winner, Welhams secured the runner-up position, and Asian School was named the emerging team. The jury included dignitaries such as Sagar Mehat and Dr. Arvindnabha Shukla.

The Delhi-NCR leg, hosted virtually, witnessed 110 students competing with ideas spanning healthcare, consumer technology, and sustainability. One of the standout ideas focused on early detection and response for myocardial infarctions, highlighting the growing interest in healthtech solutions among young innovators. Bluebells School International, Gurugram, was declared the winner, CMS Lucknow secured the runner-up position, and DPS Ludhiana was recognised as the emerging team. Dr. Sunny Aggarwal, CEO of ACIC–CBIT, and Mr. Pankaj Anand, Head of Corporate Relations at Anand Rathi, were among the dignitaries present for the event.

Speaking about this year's edition, Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation, said, "Heroes of Tomorrow is more than a competition, it is a movement to empower young minds to think boldly and solve real-world problems with creativity and purpose. Each year, we witness exceptional ideas from students across the country, reaffirming our belief that India's future innovators are already among us, waiting to be nurtured. BMU is committed to providing them with the right mentorship, exposure, and opportunities to transform their ideas into meaningful impact."

Through Heroes of Tomorrow, BMU continues to champion experiential learning and problem-based innovation, providing young learners with the exposure, mentorship, and platforms needed to transition from ideation to implementation.

