SAAR 2025: BML Munjal University's Tribute to Legacy, and a Blueprint for the Future of Higher Education

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, is all set to host SAAR – Showcase of Action, Achievement and Reflection, a first-of-its-kind celebration that brings together legacy, leadership, and learning on a single stage. Envisioned as a tribute to Padma Bhushan Late Dr. B.M.L. Munjal, SAAR, scheduled for November 14th, captures the essence of his vision — of education that empowers, inspires, and drives real-world impact.

At its heart, SAAR is more than a university event — it's a confluence of voices and visions. Across BMU's 50-acre green campus in Gurugram, the day will see students, scholars, start-ups, and faculty come together with industry leaders, alumni, and thought partners to explore ideas shaping India's next frontier of innovation and social change. From research breakthroughs to creative expressions, from entrepreneurial ventures to policy dialogues, SAAR showcases the energy and imagination that define the BMU community.

The inaugural edition features Saaransh, Samvaad, Shodh and Swapn — four powerful showcases that span CSR, education, technology, creativity, and civic engagement. Saaransh, the flagship panel on CSR, Education, and Philanthropy, will bring together some of the most influential voices shaping India's social innovation landscape, while Samvaad, a dialogue curated by BMU's School of Law, will discuss India's role in an evolving global order. Shodh, a live showcase, will spotlight innovations in Deep Tech, Climate Tech, Health Tech, and Sustainable Mobility; and Swapn, an immersive space for student-led art, film, and creative installations, reflects the pulse of youth imagination. Together, these elements mirror BMU's interdisciplinary and industry-linked ethos, offering a vivid glimpse into how the university is shaping leaders of impact for tomorrow.

The event will bring together stalwarts from all walks of life, including Mr Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary, Government of India; Ms Sakina Baker, Head – CSR, Bosch Limited; Mr Bharat Anand, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co; and Mr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, ONGC Foundation, as well as eminent names from the university leadership.

Speaking about the event, Ms Bini Philips, Director Development Office, BML Munjal University, said, "SAAR 2025 is more than a showcase — it's a reflection of how education at BMU translates into action. Our academic philosophy embeds real-world problem-solving, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community engagement at every level of learning. At BMU, classrooms extend into industries, villages, and innovation labs — creating an environment where theory and practice meet seamlessly. SAAR captures this very spirit — of learning that is dynamic, relevant, and deeply connected to the needs of a transforming India."

With leaders, innovators, and changemakers coming together, SAAR 2025 is poised to become a defining fixture in India's higher education calendar — a platform where legacy inspires innovation, and ideas meet action.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818293/BMU_SAAR.jpg