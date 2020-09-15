Bossar Announces New Corporate Brand

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossar, a global leader in design and production of horizontal form-fill-seal equipment for the manufacture of flexible packaging, has announced today a major rebranding to reflect the company's focused efforts on sustainable packaging and growing partnership with flexible packaging manufacturer, Scholle IPN.

Jeroen van der Meer, CEO of Bossar and Managing Director of Scholle IPN EMEA, said of their brand launch, "Bossar has always been at the forefront of packaging equipment technologies and an invaluable resource for our customers as they create innovative new flexible packaging. As we continue to closely work with Scholle IPN to create turnkey, total packaging solutions for markets across the globe, it makes sense to align our visual branding. Our shared icon is a symbol of our continued alignment and investment in a united future."

Jeroen van der Meer continued, "Our future focus will be on offering Total Packaging Solutions for film, fitments, and equipment to our customers and brand owners. Customers will benefit of high-performance packaging lines with vibrant images on distinguished consumer packaging designs. They will benefit from high overall equipment efficiencies guaranteed by Bossar and a competitive Total Cost of Ownership resulting from the product offering of Bossar and Scholle IPN, so a truly unique value proposition."

Christopher Last, Marketing Director for Bossar, gave context for the company's re-brand in relation to the environment, "Packaging holds a crucial role in the circular economy as it's tasked with protecting and delivering products without fail, but must also do so with as little environmental impact as possible." Last continued, "Committed to sustainability and concerned about our ecosystem's carbon footprint, Bossar contributes to the preservation of the environment by installing in the machines the latest technology to reduce energy consumption and ﬁlm waste, and is actively engaged in the development of recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions."

As part of the re-branding initiative, Bossar has launched a new website (www.bossar.com) which highlights the Company's capabilities for food, beverage, and chemical packaging applications.

ABOUT BOSSAR

Bossar is a global leader in horizontal form-fill-seal equipment for flexible packaging formats like pouches and bag-in-box. Utilizing leading-edge packaging components and equipment technologies, combined with an Industry 4.0 mindset, Bossar helps their customers maximize production and package performance by eliminating production waste, reducing raw material usage, optimizing lead times, and lowering carbon footprint.

www.bossar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273678/Bossar_RGB_logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.bossar.com



SOURCE Bossar