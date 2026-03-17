Breaking Language Barriers: Shriram One Making Financial Services Accessible to Every Indian

UPI payments, loans, investment and more—now simpler in seven Indian languages.

MUMBAI, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram One, the UPI-based financial services app from Shriram Finance, has been helping Indians manage their money in the language they are comfortable in. Built to remove barriers in digital finance, the app is today widely used across the country in seven languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Multi-language Access for Everyday Finance

For many Indians, digital finance has always felt challenging because most apps rely heavily on English. Shriram One, however, gives users the option to navigate and transact in their preferred language. With access to seven Indian languages, the app makes routine tasks like sending money, paying bills, investing or even applying for loans, more approachable.

The All-in-One Solution

The app stands out as a single platform where users can manage most of their financial needs. So what does Shriram One bring together in the platform?

UPI payments for instant transfers, recharges and utility bills

Fixed Deposit, Fixed Investment Plan and Mutual Fund investments from Shriram Finance

Access to personal, business and vehicle loans

Insurance solutions for various protection needs

Account monitoring for payments, EMIs and deposits

With a host of financial features, Shriram One removes the need for juggling multiple apps, providing clarity and consistency in a familiar language.

Expanding Reach Beyond Metros

The real impact of Shriram One has been in smaller Indian towns and cities, where local language support has encouraged more people to embrace digital transactions. Traders, small business owners, students and families who once avoided financial apps because of the language barrier can now carry out daily transactions and more confidently on Shriram One.

Simple and Trusted Design

The interface of the app keeps instructions clear and uncluttered. This ensures that even people using Shriram One for the first time can manage payments and accounts without any hassle. Older customers, who traditionally hesitate with digital apps, are also finding the language support helpful in carrying out transactions independently. The long-standing trust of Shriram Finance strengthens this experience, reinforcing safety and reliability.

Supporting the Vision of Digital India

India's move towards a digital-first economy is built on inclusivity. Shriram One continues to contribute to this vision by making sure that financial services are not restricted to English-speaking users. By combining UPI and other financial products in seven other languages, the app truly creates a pathway for millions to join the digital economy confidently.

The Way Forward

Shriram Finance is committed to expanding Shriram One with more regional languages and adding more services over time. The app's purpose remains the same as when it was first introduced. To bring every Indian closer to financial access and independence through simplicity and local language support.

About Shriram Finance Limited:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers.

Shriram One, the company's flagship mobile app, has 21.3 million installations and currently serves approximately 2 million active customers, providing them with convenient access to a suite of financial services including loans, insurance, investments, and more.

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