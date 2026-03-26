Shriram One Encourages Investments with an Intuitive Platform

Payments and savings on one screen—Shriram One makes investing less complicated for everyday users

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram One, the UPI app from Shriram Finance, is being used widely not just for quick payments but also as an entry point for investments. Many users who once thought investing was a difficult process are now starting fixed deposits and savings directly through the app. The reason is simple—Shriram One is simple, easy to follow and familiar because it combines daily payments with long-term investment options.

A Natural Step from Spending to Saving

Most people open the app first to pay a bill, recharge their phone or transfer money. While doing that, they see deposit options placed right within the same platform. Since they are already comfortable with UPI, starting an FD feels like an extension of something they already know. There is no new portal to sign up for, no heavy paperwork, and no complicated menus. For beginners, this natural link between a routine transaction and an investment option removes the hesitation that often delays the first step into saving.

Simpler Layout, Clearer Choices

Investment apps often overwhelm users with graphs, charts and jargon. Shriram One does the opposite. It shows the basics—amount, tenure, interest rate and returns—without distractions. That simplicity is what gives new users confidence. They know exactly what they are signing up for. This design works particularly well for people who are nervous about misreading terms or pressing the wrong option. Every screen is direct, in simple language.

Habit-building through Access

Another effect of this integration is habit building. Since users are opening the app often for UPI, they also see reminders and saving options frequently. Even small deposits add up when done regularly, and Shriram One encourages that without making it a hard sell. In time, the idea of 'recharging your phone' and 'adding to your FD' become almost equal in convenience.

Credibility Matters

Trust plays the biggest role in financial decisions. Shriram Finance has decades of reputation. And Shriram One builds on that. Users feel safer putting their money into investments attached to a known NBFC than with an unfamiliar app. This mix of trusted backing and an easy layout explains why adoption has been steady.

For Different Users, Different Goals

Someone just starting at a job may try a small short-term deposit while a businessman may go for longer tenures. Shriram One keeps the options flexible, so each person decides what fits their situation. The app doesn't restrict choices. It makes them clearer. Over time, this flexibility allows first-timers to grow gradually into regular investors.

Bridging Language Barriers

Language plays a crucial part too. The app works in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati, which opens investing to people who avoided apps because everything looked complicated in English.

Wider Reach in Small Towns

For smaller cities, this approach is even more important. Many families still keep savings in cash at home. By linking investments directly with UPI—the tool they already use—Shriram One gives them an easy shift into formal saving. It is not about teaching new habits, but showing them a familiar way to take one more step forward.

Looking Ahead

For now, Shriram Fixed Deposit, Fixed Investment Plan and mutual funds remain the focus. But more products and tools are expected. The principle will stay the same. Keep it simple, transparent and available in multiple languages so that anyone can participate.

Shriram One is proving that investments don't need to be complicated. By keeping instructions clear, tying savings to daily UPI use, and offering support in local languages, the app is turning cautious spenders into confident savers. What was once seen as difficult is now becoming routine—and that shift is what encourages more Indians to start investing.

About Shriram Finance Limited:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers.

Shriram One, the company's flagship mobile app, has 21.3 million installations and currently serves approximately 2 million active customers, providing them with convenient access to a suite of financial services including loans, insurance, investments, and more.

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