Shriram Finance Recognised Among India's Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) has been recognised by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2026, marking its third consecutive year on the prestigious list.

This recognition highlights SFL's continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being, holistic development, and a supportive work environment. The company has consistently focused on building people-first practices that enable employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 50 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness: Companies that Care 2026 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Mr. Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India, "The Great Place To Work® Wellness Index has improved from 82% to 85% this year, an encouraging sign that organisations are taking employee well-being seriously. Yet the gains remain uneven. Burnout, particularly among younger employees, continues to demand attention. Data shows when employees experience low burnout, they are 12 times more likely to feel able to innovate. Well-being is not a benefit, it is the foundation of a high-trust, high-performance culture. I congratulate the winners of India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2026, who have demonstrated that prioritising people is the smartest business decision an organisation can make."

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Parag Sharma - MD & CEO, Shriram Finance, said, "At Shriram Finance, our people are at the core of everything we do. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in employee well-being is critical to building a resilient and future-ready organisation. We remain committed to strengthening our wellness initiatives and creating an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered."

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Shriram Finance Limited

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.91 trillion as on Dec 2025. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has a vertically integrated business model and offers financing for a number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over the last 46 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. As of Dec 2025, it has a pan India presence with a network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing 97.62 lakhs of customers.

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