BrowserStack Launches Issue Detection AI Agent That Brings Human Intelligence to Accessibility Testing

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, launched its Accessibility Issue Detection Agent , a breakthrough addition to its accessibility suite that mimics human intelligence to detect issues that traditional testing methods miss.

The gap in accessibility testing is significant: existing automated tools catch roughly 60% of web issues and less than 30% of mobile app issues. The rest are contextual issues that require expensive manual audits.

The A11y Issue Detection Agent closes this gap by bringing rich context from websites, web and mobile apps into BrowserStack's Spectra™ Rule Engine, amplifying its contextual understanding to identify complex issues with human-like precision.

The agent analyzes elements such as DOM, HTML, component structure, accessibility tree for mobile apps, and behavior against WCAG standards to help teams solve accessibility issues. For example, with A11y issue detection agent, teams can:

Eliminate up to 90% of color contrast issues that typically require manual review.

Automatically differentiate between decorative, functional, and images of text.

Auto-detect complex images requiring descriptive alt-text with contextual analysis.

Verify that the screen-reader focus order follows a meaningful reading sequence and more.

"Teams shouldn't have to choose between incomplete automation and tedious manual reviews," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO, BrowserStack. "The AI agent acts as an embedded WCAG expert, delivering human-like accuracy without the manual overhead. Our goal is to combine best-in-class automated detection with the nuanced judgment that accessibility experts bring - so every user feels seen and supported."

The agent integrates across the development lifecycle, from design and coding to testing and monitoring, enabling teams to shift accessibility left while driving continuous compliance.

To learn more about the A11y Issue Detection Agent and get started, visit BrowserStack's solutions for web and mobile accessibility.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg