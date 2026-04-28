DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded its payment solution, Bybit Pay, to South Africa through an integration with MoneyBadger, a South African crypto payments integration provider that enables QR-based transactions and settlement in rand through partnerships with major payment networks, enabling users to make everyday purchases using cryptocurrency across a wide network of merchants.

Bybit Pay Expands to South Africa With MoneyBadger, Enabling Nationwide Crypto QR Payments

The integration marks a further step in the adoption of cryptocurrency for daily transactions in one of Africa's most active digital asset markets. South Africa has an estimated 9.44% cryptocurrency ownership rate, representing approximately 5.8 million people, with around 52% of holders already using crypto for purchases, according to Triple-A's 2024 estimates.

The integration allows Bybit Pay users in South Africa to complete transactions by scanning QR codes or paying online at supported merchants. The rollout supports a range of everyday spending categories, including groceries, fuel, travel, retail and dining. Users can pay with Bitcoin, stablecoins and more than 20 supported digital assets.

Through its partnership with MoneyBadger, Bybit Pay integrates with several established South African payment networks. Users can access more than 650,000 locations via Scan to Pay, 31,000 locations through Zapper, and over 1,500 Pick n Pay stores. Additional coverage is available both in-store and online via Peach (across 120 merchants) and Ozow (across 440+ merchants).

The integration leverages existing QR and pay link infrastructure, allowing retailers to receive settlement in South African rand through their current payment systems without needing to hold cryptocurrency or add new payment integrations. MoneyBadger converts crypto to rand at the point of sale, reducing exposure to price volatility.

Bybit Pay supports both in-store and online transactions. For in-store payments, users open the Bybit app, navigate to Bybit Pay, scan a merchant QR code and confirm the transaction. For online purchases, users select cryptocurrency as a payment method at checkout, proceed via the Bybit app and confirm payment details.

To access the service, users must activate Bybit Pay within the app and complete identity verification requirements. The platform supports QR-based payments and online checkout without transaction fees for QR Pay. Payment limits range from $0.06 to $2,500 per transaction, with most payments processed within 10 to 15 seconds.

Bybit serves more than 80 million users globally and supports South African rand deposits, positioning the platform to expand its footprint in the region.

South Africa ranks among the leading cryptocurrency markets globally, according to the World Crypto Rankings 2025 report, which evaluates 79 countries using more than 28 metrics and 90 data points across user adoption, transactional activity, regulatory infrastructure and cultural engagement. The report highlights that the strongest-performing markets are those where crypto is actively used for payments and everyday financial activity, reflecting a broader shift toward real-world utility.

"Crypto payments are entering a new phase where the focus is shifting from trading to real-world utility," said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit Card and Bybit Pay. "Bybit Pay connects digital assets to everyday commerce, and our partnership with MoneyBadger enables seamless spending across South Africa."

"At MoneyBadger, our goal is to make paying with Bitcoin and crypto as simple as scanning a QR code," said Carel van Wyk, CEO of MoneyBadger. "By enabling Bybit Pay across our network, millions of users can now spend crypto at everyday merchants across South Africa, while merchants continue to receive settlement in rand."

The partnership is expected to support broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments, with initiatives aimed at encouraging first-time and repeat usage across participating merchants.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoHub / #NewFinancialPlatform / #MoneyBadger

Bybit Fintech FZE is a juristic representative of Altify SA Capital (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider (FSP No. 52727), registered under South African company number 2022/321703/07

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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About MoneyBadger

MoneyBadger is a leading South African Bitcoin payments company enabling safe, seamless crypto transactions online and in physical stores. Merchants settle instantly in Rands, Stablecoins or Bitcoin via its API which supports the Lightning Network and all major wallets including Luno, Binance and VALR. Founded in Stellenbosch in 2022, MoneyBadger bridges legacy POS systems to Bitcoin through QR code scanning. Its first major client, Pick n Pay, launched crypto payments across 1,500+ stores in 2023.

Trusted by top retailers, MoneyBadger raised $400k/R7m in pre-seed funding in 2025 and partnered with Ozow, Peach Payments, Scan to Pay, Ecentric, and Zapper for broader adoption across South Africa at over 650,000 merchant locations.

For more information, visit www.moneybadger.co.za

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