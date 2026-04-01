Casio India brings 'Vintage Verse' to Mumbai, spotlighting its iconic Vintage collection

An immersive brand experience bringing 'Future Classics' to life

MUMBAI, India, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, today unveiled Vintage Verse in Mumbai, an immersive brand showcase that reinterprets the legacy of its iconic Casio Vintage collection through a contemporary cultural lens. Anchored in the philosophy of Future Classics, the experience explored how enduring design continues to evolve with changing style codes, remaining relevant across generations.

Anchored in the philosophy of Future Classics, the experience explored how enduring design continues to evolve with changing style codes, remaining relevant across generations (PRNewsfoto/Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.)

At the heart of Vintage Verse is a simple but enduring belief. That truly iconic design does not age, it accumulates meaning. Future Classics is the philosophy that captures this: the idea that Casio Vintage is not defined by nostalgia alone, but by a forward-facing confidence in design that outlasts its moment. It is a mindset rooted in admiration for the past and awareness of the present and a conviction that design only endures when each generation makes it their own.

Conceptualised as a physical expression of Casio Vintage's philosophy, Vintage Verse unfolded as a multi-sensory journey across three immersive rooms- Retro Futuristic, a bold, utopian space-home inspired by 1980s sci-fi movies with dome structures and metallic, abstract furniture; Retro Modern, a retro living room reimagined with contemporary taste, dotted floors, vintage wall décor and installations blending nostalgic warmth with contemporary sensibility; and Retro Classic, a sophisticated study, evoking timeless elegance and regal vintage charm. Together, these zones brought the brand's evolution alive through layered storytelling and interactive touchpoints designed to engage with the audiences.

Commenting on the showcase, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "Casio Vintage has evolved far beyond timekeeping to become a cultural marker. Its relevance comes from staying true to what it stands for, while allowing each generation to reinterpret it. Future Classics is not just about the watches, it is about the people who wear them, the creatives and individualists who keep the design alive and relevant. With Vintage Verse, we celebrate exactly that"

The evening began with curated media interactions and an experiential walkthrough of the three zones. Guests then gathered for a brand address by Takuto Kimura, reflecting on Casio's journey in India and the continuing evolution of its Vintage lineup. The showcase concluded with a live Vinyl spin bringing together music, culture and community.

With Vintage Verse, Casio India reinforces its commitment to creativity and contribution, while showcasing how Casio Vintage has evolved from a functional timepiece into a cultural and style icon, shaped by changing expressions of self.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

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