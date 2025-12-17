Casio India partners with NGO SHEOWS to launch 'Every Second Counts' CSR initiative to support homeless elderly

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Japan, has launched its CSR initiative 'Every Second Counts' to support abandoned, destitute, and homeless elders in India. The initiative is in partnership with SHEOWS (Saint Hardyal Educational & Orphans Welfare Society), a 'home away from home' to support the homeless and abandoned elderly in Delhi NCR & UP. In this initiative, Casio India is placing QR-based digital screens at its 20 select exclusive outlets across the country, with the dual purpose of facilitating and enabling direct access to customers to donate directly and becoming a part of this cause as well as enhancing awareness and visibility of the NGO and its mission. This initiative further fortifies Casio India's existing partnership with SHEOWS in supporting and caring for the elderlies as one of its key ongoing CSR projects.

To mark the launch Casio India & SHEOWS , together held an awareness-led activation at its Connaught Place (CP) Store in Delhi.

Commenting on Casio's commitment, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, and Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India, said: "Creativity and Contribution lie at the heart of Casio. Through Every Second Counts initiative, we are translating this belief into meaningful action by supporting elderly individuals who have been left without care. Every second invested in society has the power to create a real difference, and through our partnership with SHEOWS, we aim to stand alongside abandoned and elderly citizens with compassion and consistent care, helping restore dignity, access to healthcare, comfort, and essential medical attention to those who need it most."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Saurabh Bhagat, CEO, SHEOWS, said, "Elderly abandonment in India worsens every winter, leaving countless seniors without warmth, food, or timely medical care—often turning survival into a daily struggle. Our collaboration with Casio marks India's first focused corporate–NGO partnership dedicated to the long-term care and rehabilitation of abandoned elders. Through Every Second Counts, we aim to build a sustainable ecosystem that restores dignity, delivers quality healthcare, and ensures that no elderly individual is left behind."

At the CP Store activation, guests met SHEOWS representatives, heard stories of lives being cared for, and were encouraged to contribute through the initiative's QR-enabled donation platform. Together, Casio India and SHEOWS aim to provide dignified living conditions and essential healthcare to more than 400 elderly residents, aged 60 and above, across SHEOWS Old Age Homes in Delhi and Garhmukteshwar (UP).

For over three decades, SHEOWS has offered free shelter, food, clothing, medical care, and compassionate support to elderly citizens suffering physical and mental health challenges. With the help of mindful and generous community members, SHEOWS has built comprehensive care facilities that include a Special Care Unit, 24/7 medical staff, physiotherapy unit, in-house pathology lab, digital X-ray monitoring, physician-prescribed medication, and rehabilitation therapies, ensuring every resident's health, dignity, and comfort.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of 'creativity and contribution', Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

About SHEOWS

SHEOWS (Saint Hardyal Educational & Orphans Welfare Society) is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and holistic care of abandoned, destitute, and homeless senior citizens in India. Established with the mission to restore dignity and provide a safe, compassionate environment for the elderly, SHEOWS operates full-care residential facilities where residents receive round-the-clock medical support, nutritious meals, physiotherapy, and emotional assistance through trained doctors, nurses, and caregivers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847515/Casio_India_NGO_SHEOWS.jpg