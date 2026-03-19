Casio India launches music education CSR initiative in partnership with Manzil Mystics to empower young musicians and students from underserved communities

PATNA, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Japan, has announced the launch of a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on music education and livelihood creation. In partnership with Delhi-based non-profit organisation Manzil Mystics, the initiative aims to promote skill-based musical training and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for children and musicians from underserved communities.

Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India at the launch of the CSR event

As a company deeply rooted in the music industry through its Electronic Musical Instruments portfolio, Casio India has consistently championed the role of music in education and creativity. Building on this legacy, the newly launched initiative seeks to integrate structured music learning into community spaces and schools while enabling aspiring musicians to develop professional skills in the performing arts and media ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, the program will focus on providing structured musical training through Casio electronic keyboards, alongside curriculum-based modules designed to develop practical skills that can translate into future music education. The initiative will particularly target underprivileged students studying in government schools and young musicians from low-income communities, enabling them to access high-quality music education and professional development opportunities.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "At Casio, we believe that music has the power to inspire creativity, build confidence, and transform lives. Through this CSR initiative, we aim to make music education more accessible to children and young artists from underserved communities. By partnering with Manzil Mystics, we hope to nurture musical talent while creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to build sustainable careers in the creative industry."

The event commenced with a welcome address for the Casio India leadership team and representatives from Manzil Mystics, followed by a felicitation ceremony recognising key contributors and educators associated with the initiative. The program highlighted the role of music as a powerful tool for learning and creative development among young students. As part of the event, Casio India also facilitated the students with instruments from its range of electronic musical keyboards, enabling them to begin their training and supporting the broader objective of promoting skill-based music education among children from underserved communities.

Through this initiative, Casio India aims to equip young learners with vocational skills in music, encourage creative expression, and support aspiring artists in pursuing sustainable careers as educators, performers, and creative professionals. The program also seeks to foster an inclusive ecosystem that celebrates India's diverse musical traditions while preparing artists for opportunities in the country's rapidly expanding media and entertainment industry.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of 'creativity and contribution,' Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

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