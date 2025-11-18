Casio India Celebrates Children's Day and Empowers Young Athletes with an Inter-School Sports Event under Its 'Sports for Change' CSR Initiative in Noida

NEW DELHI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Japan, is proud to partner with Sportz Village Foundation for its 'Sports for Change' CSR program. Through this initiative, Casio India and Sportz Village Foundation have been supporting 20 government schools under the U.P. State Board. The program aims to promote sports and provide structured training opportunities to underprivileged children.

Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India & Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India at Sports for Change’ CSR event in Greater Noida

This Children's Day, an inter-school sports day was organised, where Casio India sponsored the event and felicitated the winners. In addition, selected high performers who have consistently excelled at the state and national levels were recognized. The event was held at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Inter College, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The 'Sports for Change' program aims to promote sports among underprivileged children, nurturing their physical and mental well-being while fostering a culture of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and perseverance. Additionally, the initiative seeks to develop sports infrastructure, including playgrounds and courts, to create a safe and structured environment conducive to sports education and physical development.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India said, "At Casio, we firmly believe that true progress comes from nurturing the potential of the next generation. 'Sports for Change' reflects our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful social impact by empowering children through sports education. We are not only helping them stay active and healthy but also building a foundation of teamwork, resilience, and discipline — values that resonate deeply with Casio's philosophy of creativity and contribution."

Sharing his vision for the initiative, Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India, said, "Through our CSR initiative, 'Sports for Change', we aimed to create pathways to sports excellence by integrating structured activities both inside and outside the classroom. The program has been designed to empower young minds — both girls and boys — to explore their sporting potential and thrive in an environment that celebrated inclusion and equal opportunity. Together with Sportz Village Foundation, we aspire to help children follow their passion for sports while fostering holistic development."

Over the course of the year, the 'Sports for Change' initiative has reached over 600 children across 20 U.P. Government Schools by integrating a structured sports curriculum into their regular timetable, with a strong emphasis on holistic development. Students were assessed for their physical capabilities to identify sport-specific aptitudes, following which the top performers were selected for an advanced after-school training program at the four Sports Development Centres (SDCs). These students received specialised coaching in sports and fitness, along with opportunities to participate in tournaments and selection trials.

This initiative reinforced Casio's commitment to societal development and its adherence to CSR obligations in both letter and spirit, extending the company's mission beyond educational technology and into the realm of youth sports development. By nurturing sports participation at the grassroots level, Casio supported the all-round growth of young individuals, instilling essential values such as perseverance, teamwork, and character.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

About Sportz Village Foundation:

Sportz Village Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of India's largest sports education organization Sportz Village, which for last two decades, is helping children from public schools (rural & urban) benefit from sports and physical education programs for improved developmental outcomes. Sportz Village Foundation initiatives encompass Sports Education, Sporting Excellence, Gender Equity, Community Development, Livelihood & Capacity Building, with footprints spanning numerous states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and more. Sportz Village Foundation is also on the panel of NSDC, CII, NITI Aayog, and several state governments as a strategic partner and advisor for sports education.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825843/Casio_India_Sports_for_Change.jpg