Casio Strengthens Retail Presence with the Launch of a New Exclusive Store in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place

NEW DELHI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, proudly announces the opening of its sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in New Delhi. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's ongoing efforts to expand its retail footprint and bring its iconic timepieces closer to consumers across the country, bringing the total to 72 stores nationwide.

Casio store launch at Unity One Elegante Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

Strategically located at the new and upcoming Unity One Elegante Mall — a significant 'bridge to luxury' retail landmark at the heart of Netaji Subhash Place, the new store provides an immersive brand experience that celebrates Casio's Japanese heritage of craftsmanship, precision, and innovation. Spanning across 340 sq. ft. and designed with a sleek and contemporary aesthetic, this store reflects Casio's philosophy of harmonizing style, function, and technology to create a truly engaging shopping experience.

The new store showcases a comprehensive range of Casio's most celebrated collections, catering to diverse lifestyles and personalities — from the rugged resilience of G-SHOCK, featuring Limited-Edition releases and the iconic 5600, 6900, 110, and 2100 series, to this year's milestone release, the DW-5000R, that re-creates the very first G-SHOCK first released in 1983. The store also features the sophisticated precision of Edifice chronographs, the retro charm of Vintage, and the classic elegance of Casio analog watches. Each collection reflects Casio's pursuit of design innovation balanced with superior quality and reliability.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said , "We are delighted to announce the opening of our latest Casio Exclusive Store in Delhi. Netaji Subhash Place is an energetic and evolving destination that truly reflects the spirit of our consumers — dynamic, modern, and expressive. This store represents our vision of creating experiences that go beyond retail, offering customers the opportunity to explore and engage with Casio's most iconic and innovative timepieces."

"Unity One Elegante stands out for delivering a sophisticated 'bridge to luxury' shopping and entertainment experience in one of Delhi's most well-connected and affluent neighborhoods, setting a new benchmark for urban retail in the region. We look forward to welcoming Delhiites and being part of their journey, from everyday essentials to milestone moments," he added.

Located on the First Floor, Unit No. F-16A, Unity One Elegante Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, the brand invites visitors to explore its newly curated space, where every corner embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity. The store is operational from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM on all days of the week.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of 'creativity and contribution', Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821065/Casio_store_Netaji_Subhash_Place.jpg