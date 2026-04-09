CBME China 2026 -- Spotlighting the Latest Trends in Baby and Kids Products

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBME China, the world's largest baby products fair, organized by Informa Markets, will take place from July 15 to 17, 2026 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai. Under the new theme "Global Marketplace for Brands, Factories, White-Label Products", the event will gather more than 2,800 suppliers and over 4,200 global brands, creating an unparalleled platform for sourcing, showcasing and networking for brands, buyers and manufacturers worldwide.

The industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by demand for smart parenting technology, sustainable choices, and personalized early education. The event will spotlight these trends while placing special emphasis on the growing export market.

Innovative Stroller Designs: Lightweight, compact, multi-functional models alongside luxury, customizable options for urban mobility.

Lightweight, compact, multi-functional models alongside luxury, customizable options for urban mobility. Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Products: Biodegradable diapers, organic wipes, and toys crafted from recycled materials.

Biodegradable diapers, organic wipes, and toys crafted from recycled materials. Smart & Connected Parenting Solutions: Intelligent monitors, automated feeding systems, and tech-enabled care devices.

Intelligent monitors, automated feeding systems, and tech-enabled care devices. Tech-Integrated Early Education: STEM toys, AR/VR learning tools, and personalized development apps.

STEM toys, AR/VR learning tools, and personalized development apps. Kids' Fashion & Collectibles: Exclusive clothing lines and collectible accessories.

Exclusive clothing lines and collectible accessories. Baby Care Essentials: Safety-certified tableware, ergonomic furniture, and designs aligned with modern home aesthetics.

"Your Brand, Our Factory" highlights the fair's commitment to bridging the gap between global brands and high-quality manufacturers, empowering buyers to connect with factories offering white-label and no-label goods.

Beyond product showcases, CBME China offers immersive engagement through its Matchmaking Program and exclusive VIP factory tours, giving buyers firsthand insight into production processes and strengthening partnerships with manufacturers.

"CBME doesn't just reflect trends — it catalyses them," said Sunny Chu, Deputy General Manager, "CBME provides buyers not just access to ready-made goods, but a complete experience. Attendees can step inside factories, witness how products are crafted, meet directly with manufacturers, and engage in meaningful trade discussions. This immersive approach allows buyers to build trust, gain deeper insights into production capabilities, and form lasting partnerships that go beyond the showroom floor."

Whether launching a new brand or sourcing premium products at competitive prices, CBME China is the place to build confidence and find the perfect partners.

Since 2001, CBME has been the definitive global platform linking innovation with opportunity. In 2026, it continues to drive industry growth and transformation, setting the stage for the next era of baby and kids products worldwide.

For more details, please visit the official website: www.cbmexpochina.com.