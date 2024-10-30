CCTV+: A Journey of Porcelain

News provided by

CCTV+

30 Oct, 2024, 15:21 IST

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobby, a Ghanaian student at Nanchang Institute of Technology, and An Xuemei, a Pakistani student at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, who both have a shared passion for ceramics, met up at the Taoxichuan Spring and Autumn Art fair to admire the meticulously crafted ceramic handicrafts by domestic and international artists. Their visit and exchanges deepened their understanding of the "Millennium Porcelain Capital" and the excellent traditional Chinese culture. At the National Ceramic Art Works Exhibition of College Students, they encountered young ceramic artists' imaginative and unconventional ideas. The grand finale of this trip was the China 2024 Jingdezhen International Ceramics Expo, where they appreciated the finest ceramic artworks from around all over the world. Here, ceramics became a common language, connecting youth from different countries, skin colors, and cultural backgrounds in their collective contemplation of human civilization. Let's take a look at their fascinating experiences together.

Continue Reading

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544220/video.mp4 

Also from this source

CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

This is a report from CCTV+: Want to cool down in the hot summer? Better to explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley. In this...
CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics