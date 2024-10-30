CCTV+: A Journey of Porcelain

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobby, a Ghanaian student at Nanchang Institute of Technology, and An Xuemei, a Pakistani student at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, who both have a shared passion for ceramics, met up at the Taoxichuan Spring and Autumn Art fair to admire the meticulously crafted ceramic handicrafts by domestic and international artists. Their visit and exchanges deepened their understanding of the "Millennium Porcelain Capital" and the excellent traditional Chinese culture. At the National Ceramic Art Works Exhibition of College Students, they encountered young ceramic artists' imaginative and unconventional ideas. The grand finale of this trip was the China 2024 Jingdezhen International Ceramics Expo, where they appreciated the finest ceramic artworks from around all over the world. Here, ceramics became a common language, connecting youth from different countries, skin colors, and cultural backgrounds in their collective contemplation of human civilization. Let's take a look at their fascinating experiences together.

