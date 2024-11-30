CCTV+: The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Documentary to Premier

News provided by

CCTV+

30 Nov, 2024, 21:05 IST

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.

Continue Reading

The documentary not only shows the wonderful moments of this series of activities, but also makes the audience full of confidence in the second Liangzhu Forum.

This event was organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and Zhejiang Media Group. It was hosted by the Overseas Center, or ZTV-World, of Zhejiang Media Group and was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, among other institutions.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570230/8.mp4

Also from this source

CCTV+: A Journey of Porcelain

CCTV+: A Journey of Porcelain

Kobby, a Ghanaian student at Nanchang Institute of Technology, and An Xuemei, a Pakistani student at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, who both have a...
CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

This is a report from CCTV+: Want to cool down in the hot summer? Better to explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley. In this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics