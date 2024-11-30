CCTV+: The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Documentary to Premier

News provided by

CCTV+

Nov 30, 2024, 04:56 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.

Continue Reading

The documentary not only shows the wonderful moments of this series of activities, but also makes the audience full of confidence in the second Liangzhu Forum.

This event was organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and Zhejiang Media Group. It was hosted by the Overseas Center, or ZTV-World, of Zhejiang Media Group and was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, among other institutions.

SOURCE CCTV+

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CCTV+ : s'unir contre la chenille légionnaire d'automne : science, collaboration et lutte mondiale pour la sécurité alimentaire

CCTV+ : s'unir contre la chenille légionnaire d'automne : science, collaboration et lutte mondiale pour la sécurité alimentaire

À l'ère du changement climatique et des espèces envahissantes qui menacent les systèmes alimentaires mondiaux, la chenille légionnaire d'automne...
CCTV+: Uniting Against the Fall Armyworm: Science, Collaboration, and the Global Fight for Food Security

CCTV+: Uniting Against the Fall Armyworm: Science, Collaboration, and the Global Fight for Food Security

In an era of climate change and invasive species threatening global food systems, the fall armyworm has emerged as a relentless adversary. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics