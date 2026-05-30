Chandigarh University Research Scientist Receives Startup Research Grant of Rs 24 Lakhs

Grant to Develop Future-Ready Wheat Varieties to Mitigate Climate Change Impact on the Crop

CHANDIGARH, India, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving fillip to the cutting-edge research in crop biotechnology and sustainable agriculture, the research faculty and students at Chandigarh University's University Centre for Research & Development (UCRD) and University Institute of Biotechnology (UIBT) are making significant contributions in the fields of plant molecular science, genomics and climate-smart agriculture.

Strengthening Chandigarh University's leadership in advanced agricultural biotechnology research, Dr Vijay Gahlaut, Associate Professor at UCRD and UIBT has secured the prestigious Startup Research Grant (SRG) from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. The research grant of Rs 24 lakh is used for advanced research focused on developing climate-smart, future-ready crop solutions aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing agricultural resilience in India.

Sharing details regarding his project, Dr Vijay Gahlaut said, "Our project is titled Elucidating the Role of DNA Methylation under Elevated CO2 and Temperature During Grain Filling in Wheat (Triticum aestivum L) is primarily aimed at understanding how DNA methylation patterns change under combined elevated CO2 (carbon-dioxide) and temperature stress during the crucial grain filling stage. The outcome of this research project is expected to support the development of climate-smart wheat varieties capable of withstanding rising temperatures and changing environmental conditions. The study will further contribute towards climate-resilient wheat research aimed at safeguarding crop productivity, grain quality and long-term food security in the face of climate change."

Dr Vijay Gahlaut was assisted in the project by Praveen Kumar, a PhD scholar in Biotechnology at UIBT Chandigarh University.

Dr Gahlaut added, "Our team's preliminary results are already pointing to practical ways to protect crop development under climate stress. Our ongoing work shows that exposure to elevated CO2 and higher temperatures during grain filling alters DNA methylation. These changes identify critical developmental windows when targeted management, such as adjusting irrigation or fertilization."

"Understanding the epigenetic responses in locally adapted wheat varieties can aid in developing region-specific cultivars with optimised resilience. Epimarkers can potentially speed up the breeding process by allowing breeders to identify desirable traits in early generations without waiting for the plants to mature and be subjected to stress conditions. Analysis of DNA methylation together with gene expression highlights the genes and metabolic pathways most sensitive to the combined stress of increased CO2 and temperature during grain filling. Pinpointing these targets will let us concentrate follow–up studies on the exact roles of those genes and how they influence grain quality and yield under climate change. The findings, still under investigation, aim to translate molecular insights into field-level strategies that help farmers maintain productivity as atmospheric CO2 and temperatures continue to rise. This indeed is a remarkable development that would deepen Chandigarh University's commitment to advancing innovative, climate-smart and sustainability-driven research," added Dr Gahlaut.

Notably, the Startup Research Grant (SRG) is a two-year scheme designed to help researchers

The Startup Research Grant (SRG) is a two-year funding scheme by the ANRF under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Government of India that is aimed at helping researchers in frontier areas of science and engineering establish themselves and transition into mainstream research. The SRG requires submission of a comprehensive research proposal that undergoes a stringent review process, with funding granted only to a select number of projects.

Dr Gahlaut's success in securing this competitive grant reflects both his scientific vision and strategic planning. Prior to this achievement, he gained research experience as a DST INSPIRE Faculty (prestigious faculty fellowship program) at the University of Delhi and at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Government of India. With over 80 published research papers in prestigious international journals and notable contributions as an Associate Editor and independent peer reviewer, Dr Gahlaut's impactful achievements led to his induction as the Member of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in India acknowledging his profound influence in crop genetics and abiotic stress tolerance research.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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