Chinese Design Shines: "CCD Night" Lights Up Salone del Mobile.Milano with Exceptional Lineup

MILAN, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interior design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) hosted a grand celebration, "Stellar Voyage - CCD Night," on the occasion of the firm's 30th anniversary on April 18 at Four Seasons Hotel Milano during the Salone del Mobile.Milano.

The celebration was joined by more than 200 distinguished guests, including the president of Salone del Mobile. Milano, professors and scholars from globally renowned academic institutions, founders of globally renowned architecture and interior design companies, international fashion brands, renowned contemporary artists /designers, partner brands, clients, hotel management groups and international media.

"Milan is the fashion and artistic city of globe. CCD has developed from a design and creative agency to an ecosystem that combines technology, art, and lifestyle brands. Strategically, we look to further expand in the international market, CCD is forging connections and mobilizing creative resources on a global scale to cater to our esteemed clients worldwide," said Joe Cheng, Founder of Cheng Chung Design.

CCD is continuously pushing the boundaries of design, and building strategic partnerships with Kohler, and Occhio. We collaborated with Kohler to develop a new Chinese-style suite inspired by the Forbidden City, set to debut at the Kitchen & Bath China 2024. Furthermore, our collaboration with Occhio enables us to provide human-centric intelligent lighting solutions for various CCD projects.

During the Salone del Mobile.Milano, CCD is introducing the original designer product designed by its lifestyle brand COSMO CROSS with the goal of making art accessible in life at SaloneSatellite, a unique exhibition devoting particular attention to young designers. CCD also launched two new collections jointly designed with SCIC and Newform, strengthening crossover cooperation while continually breaking the barriers of design.

CCD/Cheng Chung Design (HK) was founded by Mr. Joe Cheng, specializing in providing interior design and consulting services for top international brand hotels. CCD is ranked as #1 in TOP 10 Hospitality in US Interior Design Magazine in 2022. CCD received the "Top 500 Asian Brands" honor in 2019 and 2020.

CCD has always been the icon in the hospitality design field, with the whole industry chain operation mode (pre-consultant, architectural design, interior design, electromechanical, lighting, logo, softcover, art works, etc.) covering hotel, corporate, commercial complex, and high-end residential design. In response to the diversified demands of the market, CCD has successively launched various sub-brands: UCD, Wowu Art Consultancy, Raritag Network Technology, and COSMO CROSS, which have achieved cross-border connection and private customization of products and services.

