Clé de Peau Beauté Announces the Launch of 'The Power of Radiance' Program

The inaugural event to launch the Power of Radiance was hosted by Clé de Peau Beauté's Global Ambassador Felicity Jones and the program's first award recipient Muzoon Almellehan, education activist and the first person with refugee status to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Lending their support to the initiative were program contributors, Cindi Leive, Naomi Kawase and Belinda Lee, who shared their experiences through a live panel discussion with Muzoon Almellehan, together delivering an empowering message on each person's responsibility to affect positive change.

Education is the single most potent equalizer of opportunity. It provides children with a ladder out of poverty and a path to a stable and promising future. Yet, today more than 130 million girls* all around the world are missing out on school.

Girls' education is a strategic development priority. Better educated women tend to be healthier, participate more in the formal labor market, earn higher incomes, have fewer children, marry at a later age and should they choose to become mothers, enable better health care and education for their children. All these factors combined can help lift households, communities, and nations out of poverty.

Felicity Jones comments: "I know how fortunate I was to have had access to a great education. This is not the case for everyone around the world, which is why I am so proud to be part of the Power of Radiance program, and support every person's right to knowledge and learning. It is through accomplishment that we can aspire to shine in a way that truly lights up the world."

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Muzoon Almellehan comments: "Education is the most potent equalizer of opportunity. And for nations, investing in quality education for children and young people creates the foundation for more peaceful and prosperous families, communities and economies. I will never stop speaking out for those whose voices have been silenced for too long, until every child is in school and learning."

Ms. Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté comments: "At Clé de Peau Beauté we believe that true Radiance is an inner strength that is in each of us, but it is something that needs to be unlocked. When radiance is unleashed, each one of us has the potential to achieve great things and profoundly influence the world around us. I am humbled to have the opportunity to celebrate the inspirational radiance of women who are effecting change through the empowering path of Education and am honored to celebrate the light that they shine on others."

The Program's grant will be funded from global sales of Clé de Peau Beauté's exquisite range that is especially developed to unlock the power of its radiance.

*information source: New Education Data For Sdg4: Focus on Out-of-school Children between the ages of 6 -17( https://www.sdg4education2030.org/new-education-data-sdg4-focus-out-school-children-27-september-2018 )

Power of Radiance Program Website: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/powerofradiance/

For more information on Clé de Peau Beauté and key participants of the program, please view here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837787/Power_of_Radiance_Award.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837788/Celebrate_Radiance_Empowering_Energy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737774/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clé de Peau Beauté