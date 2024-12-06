CMG's Video Media Forum aims to advance collaboration, amplify voices of Global South

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Global Video Media Forum (VMF), which opened in Quanzhou City of east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday, has yielded many significant outcomes including the release of a joint initiative and media cooperation mechanism which aims to boost exchanges and enhance the voice of the Global South.

The two-day forum brought together around 200 representatives from 87 media organizations across more than 60 countries and regions to the coastal city of Quanzhou, which is known as a historic trading port and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Hosted by the CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+) of the China Media Group (CMG) and themed "Intelligence Without Frontiers, Vision Beyond the Horizon -- Media's Role in Communication and Cultural Exchange", the forum explores the application and governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the media. It aims to establish new exchange platforms through intelligent communication and co-create a promising future for digital civilizations in the Global South.

CMG President Shen Haixiong, alongside other distinguished guests, released the Joint Initiative for Media Dialogue and Cooperation of the Global South, which is one of the most notable achievements of this year's forum.

Jointly proposed by the CMG, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, the Arab States Broadcasting Union, the African Union of Broadcasting, and the Latin American Information Alliance, the initiative aims to build a "Global South" narrative system and amplify the voices of its media, foster mutual learning and exchanges to drive the shared prosperity of Global South civilizations, and fulfill media responsibilities by advocating justice for the Global South on the global stage.

The forum also spotlighted cultural exchange efforts, including the release of a global promotion video for the CMG's "2025 Spring Festival Gala". As an essential part of the annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations since 1983, the gala has become one of the world's most-watched TV programs and is seen as an iconic platform for promoting Chinese culture abroad.

Additionally, four high-quality dramas and documentaries were introduced which will offer audiences a deeper understanding of the daily lives of the Chinese people as well as a glimpse of the country's rich history, environmental conservation efforts and space endeavors.

The CMG also announced its continued film and TV screening initiatives for 2025 across countries in Central Asia, Europe, and the Americas, providing a panoramic view of China to global audiences.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the CMG's China Global Television Network launched the "China Up Close" campaign, integrating multiple media formats. This initiative invites Chinese and international reporters and influencers to experience China's dynamic culture and socioeconomic development firsthand.

In collaboration with Quanzhou -- a port city which served as the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road -- the CMG also initiated the International Communication Season, weaving stories of this ancient trade route into modern narratives to enhance China's global influence and communication capabilities.

Attendees were also drawn to the CMG "Jingcai Voice" Experience Room at the forum venue, which showcased cutting-edge applications of 3D audio technology.

The forum also featured sub-sessions such as "How New Technology Empowers the Media" and "People-to-people Communication and Cultural Exchanges Opens Up New Horizons for International Communication", which saw panel discussions delving into topics such as the application and governance of AI in the media sector, creating innovative platforms for communication using intelligent technologies, and building a brighter future for the digital civilization of Global South countries.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCdoWXwyfMk