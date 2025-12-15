Cognizant Unveils Next-Gen Cyber Defense Center in Bengaluru

To deliver advanced AI-powered cybersecurity defense operations for global enterprises

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced the launch of its Next-Gen Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Bengaluru. This center is key to the company's worldwide CDC network and is Cognizant's largest facility designed to deliver advanced AI powered platform centric cybersecurity managed services, engineering and transformation services to clients globally.

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, inaugurates the company’s Next-Gen Cyber Defense Center in Bengaluru

Cognizant has a strong cybersecurity practice with longstanding experience, driven by seasoned professionals with deep expertise. At the Bengaluru CDC, these specialists aim to provide round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, supporting clients across diverse industries and geographies. The center features an integrated threat research lab, supported by strategic alliances with leading technology companies.

"Cybersecurity is entering a new era where hyper-connected enterprises and AI-driven threats outpace traditional defenses," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Our new Cyber Defense Center in Bengaluru reflects our commitment to delivering intelligence-led cybersecurity engineering and operation services that help enable clients to predict, prevent and mitigate advanced cybersecurity threats."

The Bengaluru CDC is built on a multi-layered technology architecture that combines Cognizant's proprietary innovations, such as Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity, with industry-leading platforms from technology partners to deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities. To support a steady pipeline of skilled talent, the center has partnered with leading academic institutions to train next-generation cybersecurity professionals.

Through its global network of Cyber Defense Centers, Cognizant is expanding its capabilities aiming to deliver comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity services, assisting clients build risk resilience while advancing innovation in cyber defense strategies.

