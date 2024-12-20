Coming Soon: A New Global Benchmark for Hybrid Technology from JETOUR T2 i-DM

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Automotive Outlook 2040" by Roland Berger highlights the automotive industry's profound changes: by 2040, pure electric and hybrid models are expected to dominate. In response to market changes and users' needs, JETOUR will launch the hybrid T2 i-DM based on T2 model. It inherits T2's exceptional product capabilities and upgrades the powertrain system, offering consumers a new choice that combines driving fun and environmental protection.

T2 i-DM, JETOUR's first overseas hybrid model, has the i-DM (Intelligence Dual Mode) technology for intelligent mode switching. It combines high energy savings, performance, and battery safety, showing excellent dynamic performance and considering daily driving economy and safety. It is expected to spark a new trend in travel globally.

T2 i-DM is powered by a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI high-efficiency hybrid-specific engine that integrates six core technologies, including the deep Miller Cycle and the fourth-generation i-HEC intelligent efficient combustion system. It is one of the engines with the highest thermal efficiency, reaching 44.5%. Also, the engine boasts a maximum power of 115kW and a maximum torque of 220N•m, providing robust power for various situations. The 3-speed DHT hybrid-specific transmission adopts a three-speed dual-motor structure, optimizing both power and economy. The combination of 3 gear ratios with dual-motor design allows for flexible switching between 9 working modes, covering all driving scenarios. With the support of cutting-edge technologies, T2 i-DM achieves exceptional performance with a combined system maximum power of 280kW and a combined maximum torque of 610N•m. The powerful output greatly enhances the outdoor exploration capabilities of T2 i-DM.

The high-end version of T2 i-DM is equipped with a large 26.7kWh hybrid-specific battery, featuring multiple protections such as collision protection, water-wading protection, charging protection, and high-voltage protection. It has a 139km pure electric range, over 1000km comprehensive range, and 0.8L/100km fuel consumption, ensuring a worry-free driving experience. Additionally, T2 i-DM boasts a 3.3kW external power supply function, supporting various household and kitchen appliances. The parking air conditioning can operate independently without the engine running.

It is known that on December 25th, JETOUR T2 i-DM will be launched in Qatar. JETOUR T2 has consistently led the sales of Lite Off-Road SUV in many countries this year, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Qatar. With T2's popularity and JETOUR's i-DM technology, the performance of JETOUR T2 i-DM is worth anticipating.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577294/JETOUR_T2_i_DM_Sets_a_New_Global_Benchmark_for_Hybrid_Technology.jpg