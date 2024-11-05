Comviva named official Channel Partner for GSMA Open Gateway

Strategic channel program to accelerate API adoption and drive digital impact

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced its official recognition as a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner, paving the way for next-generation digital services. This achievement positions Comviva among a select group of companies at the forefront of the global movement to champion Open Gateway standards.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Network APIs, enabling seamless integration between mobile operators and third-party developers. This is achieved via common, northbound service APIs — supported by the CAMARA Project — that expose mobile operators' network capabilities within a consistent, interoperable and federated framework.

Comviva's NGAGE CNPaaS platform offers 16 CAMARA-certified APIs across 8 API families, supporting a wide range of use cases across multiple industries. This aligns with recent telco alliances and the push to expose and sell Network APIs, ensuring seamless network integration for enterprise adoption.

"We are honored to be recognized as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner," said Deshbandhu Bansal, COO, RevTech Solutions at Comviva. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers and driving innovation in the mobile industry. By working closely with the GSMA, we can ensure that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable API technology available."

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Comviva as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. Their expertise and commitment to open standards will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the initiative. We look forward to working together, to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the industry."

With the GSMA Open Gateway initiative gaining momentum, Comviva is well-positioned to help its customers capitalize on the opportunities presented by this exciting new technology. By leveraging its expertise and experience, Comviva aims to help customers develop innovative new services, improve customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.

