DBS NAMED WORLD'S BEST BANK FOR CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY BY EUROMONEY

DBS commended for embedding corporate responsibility principles in its sustainability strategy, stepping up efforts to give back to the community

Also named Asia's Best Bank for Wealth Management for the second consecutive year

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS, a leading financial services group in Asia, has been named the World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. In the same awards, DBS was also recognised as Asia's Best Bank for Wealth Management for a second consecutive year.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are widely regarded as one of the most esteemed accolades in the global banking industry and are seen as an endorsement of excellence and best practices. The awards recognise institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in areas such as banking, investment banking, asset management and capital markets.

Louise Bowman, Editor of Euromoney, said: "DBS is this year's World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, making it the first in Singapore to receive this award since the category's inception in 2014. Being a responsible corporate citizen is a core tenet of who DBS is, with the group having embedded corporate responsibility principles in its group-level sustainability strategy. In 2022, the bank continued to step up on efforts to give back to the community, with initiatives aimed at equipping the underserved with digital and financial literacy skills, and ensuring food security and resilience."

DBS' sustainability approach is based on three key pillars – responsible banking, responsible business practices and impact beyond banking:

Responsible Banking: DBS is committed to supporting its customers' transition towards lower-carbon business models, enhancing their access to ESG investments, and delivering customised retail solutions such as LiveBetter to help them live more sustainably. In September 2022 , the bank published decarbonisation targets for its Scope 3 financed emissions that are among one of the most comprehensive in the global banking industry. As part of the implementation roadmap, the bank has been proactively partnering its customers to incorporate sustainable business practices into their overall strategy. DBS' sustainable finance portfolio was SGD 61 billion as at end-2022, which surpassed its initial target of SGD 50 billion two years ahead of target.

Impact Beyond Banking: DBS seeks to be a force for good by championing businesses-for-good and supporting social causes including preparing communities with future-ready skills. In 2022, DBS committed an additional SGD 100 million to support the DBS Foundation's expanded scope and new Community Impact Chapter, and other philanthropic and relief efforts.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS, said: "With the world facing burgeoning climate and biodiversity change and increasing social inequity challenges, the public, private and finance sectors have to step up efforts to address these issues. DBS is no exception. From our inception as the Development Bank of Singapore, DBS has always been guided by a strong sense of purpose and doing what is right by society. Being recognised as World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility testifies to the strides we have made and is great encouragement as we continue to do what we can to build a better world."

DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" multiple times by leading global publications including Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney, "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker, and "Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company. The bank has also been recognised as "Safest Bank in Asia" by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

