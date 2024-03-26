DIAGEO RESERVE KICKSTARTS THE 15TH EDITION OF WORLD CLASS IN INDIA, POISED TO INSPIRE BETTER DRINKING EXPERIENCES

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo Reserve proudly announces the commencement of the 15th edition of World Class, the world's largest and most esteemed bartending competition, igniting the passion for superior drinking experiences across the globe.

The 15th edition of World Class in India kicks off the search for the next Bartender of the Year, who will proudly represent India at the global finale to be held in China later this year. This season of World Class sees an unprecedented number of participants, with over 370 bartenders from across India entering the competition, marking it as the highest number of entries to date. Every year, the World Class India competition attracts applications from all over the country. The participants get to engage in a series of local and national challenges embedded in cultural and culinary trends leading up to the World Class India Finale in June. Focussing on tenants such as reinventing classic cocktails, sustainability and ingredient storytelling, competitors are given the space to showcase craftsmanship and innovation as they take on challenges in service of creating an exceptional consumer experience. The competition also allows them to get creative with Diageo Reserve's finest and flavourful spirits such as Tanqueray, Singleton, Talisker, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, and Ketel One.

Speaking on the commencement of World Class 2024, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer• DIAGEO India, said, "World Class is more than just a competition; it's an ecosystem that elevates the craft of bartending while offering enthusiasts the chance to indulge in the finest spirits. By providing a platform for bartenders to showcase their creativity and skill, World Class not only fosters individual talent but also raises the collective skillset of the community. This collaborative environment fuels innovation and excellence, ultimately enriching the entire industry and providing consumers with unforgettable experiences."

World Class stands as a beacon of cocktail culture, fuelling the passion of artisans who continually elevate the craft of mixology. With a legacy of over twelve years and spanning 60 countries, World Class has trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, partnering with the finest spirits from the Diageo Reserve collection.

What's in store this season:

World Class Cocktail Week - From April 7th Onwards:

As part of the Word Class Cocktail Week, consumers will have the opportunity to discover great drink experiences across the Top 100 bars of the country. This immersive event aims to showcase the art of cocktail making and highlight the latest cutting-edge trends in the space. With #AGlassofWorldClass at the centre of each experience, consumers will be educated on how to upgrade their own drinking experiences.

World Class Cocktail Festival and India Finale:

Scheduled for June, the World Class Cocktail Festival brings together the Top 15 Bartenders from across India alongside guests from internationally renowned bars. Attendees will witness the skills and artistry of bartending as competitors vie for the title of World Class India Bartender of the Year. The festival offers immersive experiences, workshops, and brand-led zones, catering to diverse palates and preferences.

Join in the celebration as Diageo Reserve raises a glass to the 15th edition of World Class, inspiring better drink experiences and honouring the extraordinary talent of bartenders around the world.

Sip. Savour. Celebrate.

#AGlassofWorldClass

