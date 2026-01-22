Durbar by Godawan Estuary Water Marked a Powerful Second Edition in Khetri, Rajasthan

An intimate, contemporary expression of mindful luxury, rooted in conservation and India's living craft traditions and heritage

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the quiet hills of Khetri in Rajasthan's Aravallis, Durbar by Godawan Estuary Water from DIAGEO India returned for its second edition on January 9 and 10, 2026, unfolding not as a festival, but as a mindfully crafted immersive gathering. Hosted at Abheygarh, a hilltop palace opening its doors to guests for the first time, Durbar offered an immersive experience shaped by craft-led storytelling, exquisite cuisine, curated music, wildlife panels, craft pop-ups and much more.

Conceived as an intimate expression of mindful luxury, Durbar brings together music, food, conservation, and living traditions in a format that resists scale and spectacle. Every element from performances and conversations to meals and materiality is carefully curated to exist in harmony with its setting, allowing guests to engage with culture not as observers, but as participants.

Hosted by Abhimanyu Alsisar, whose work is rooted in Rajasthan's cultural heritage and thoughtful restoration, Durbar draws inspiration from historic desert gatherings, where music, craft, and community once came together in moments of shared reverence. That spirit continues here, reimagined for contemporary India.

Conservation at the Core

At the heart of Durbar lies conservation led by the story of Godawan, named after the Great Indian Bustard, one of India's most critically endangered birds and a symbol of the fragility of grassland ecosystems. Once widespread across the subcontinent, the species now survives against formidable odds, laying just one egg a year, making every life a victory.

Through partnerships with wildlife experts, local NGOs and village communities, Godawan's conservation programme has contributed to increasing the Great Indian Bustard population from 96 to 173 birds. Durbar extends this work into the cultural realm creating space for reflection, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

Curated by conservation biologist Dr Dharmendra Khandal, the programme featured expert-led discussions and documentary screenings exploring the intersection of ecology, community, and development. Among them was The Last Dance, directed by Vinay Chittora—a moving tribute to Radheshyam Bishnoi, a fearless conservationist and guardian of the Great Indian Bustard.

Experience as Curation

At Durbar, experience is the medium. Performances brought together folk musicians and contemporary artists in collaborations designed exclusively for this setting—ephemeral by design. The second edition featured NIMAD Live, Trilok Gurtu, The Nuqta Project, The Tapi Project, and Shye Ben Tzur and The Rajasthan Express, each responding intuitively to the land, the architecture, and the moment.

Food was treated as cultural expression rather than indulgence. Culinary journeys curated by Nikhil Merchant, Vernika Awal, and Jasleen Marwah explored regional intersections and craft-forward cooking, where technique, provenance, and narrative were as important as flavour. Complementing this were craft installations and workshops developed with partners such as Nila House and Boito, turning the experience from something to witness into something to inhabit.

Rajasthan as the Soul

Rajasthan is not the backdrop to Durbar; it is its anchor. Born from a landscape defined by extremes, the region's artistic traditions reflect ingenuity shaped by restraint. Architecture, textiles, music, and storytelling here are inseparable from land and resource.

One such living tradition, the Phad, came alive at Durbar through hand-painted scrolls, music, and narration by Dr Ayla Joncheere, Co-Founder of Thorr Collective. These moments reinforced Durbar's intent: to place living traditions in conversation with the present, without freezing them in time.

Abheygarh itself, reimagined through a contemporary lens while drawing from Rajput architectural principles, served as the perfect canvas. Its opening through Durbar underscored the retreat's philosophy of access through meaning, not scale.

Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, DIAGEO India, said, "Durbar was conceived to bring to life the three stories that define Godawan: conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, craftsmanship and the spirit of Rajasthan, through culture, dialogue and meaningful partnerships with communities. Abheygarh, shaped by Abhimanyu Alsisar's vision of thoughtful restoration offered the perfect setting for this as a space where history and craft come together. With the second edition, we have continued to build an ecosystem of musicians, artisans and partners who share these values."

Praveen Someshwar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DIAGEO India, added, "Durbar resonates because it attracts an audience that comes to engage with culture and craft in a meaningful way. Being appreciation-led gives it credibility, and that shows in the quality of the conversations and the thoughtfulness of the engagement. It also reflects a growing appetite for experiences that are more considered and culturally immersive."

"Opening Abheygarh for Durbar Season II is deeply personal. This is the first time our home has opened its doors to host something so intimate, and Durbar felt like the most natural way to do it—through music, craft, and stories that honour the spirit of this land." says Abhimanyu Alsisar.

Durbar brought attention to ecological preservation while curating experiences that are rare and rooted in purpose. It left guests inspired, connected, and attuned to the land, its people, and its enduring stories.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

