DongCheng Repeats "Asia's Top 500 Brands" Honor - Asian Brand Influence on the Rise

NANTONG, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, 2025, the 20th Asia Brand Summit took place in Hong Kong, at which the World Brand Lab officially released its annual "Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands 2025" report. China's Jiangsu DongCheng Power Tools was once again named to the list, securing the 456th position, driven by growing brand influence. It remains the only enterprise in Asia's power tool industry to earn a spot on the ranking.

Launch of The Asia’s 500 Most Influential Brands

As a prominent evaluation of brand influence in Asia, Asia's 500 Influential Brands adopts assessment criteria covering market share, customer loyalty, and leadership in Asia. DongCheng's reappearance on the list underscores its comprehensive strength in technical innovation, market expansion, and brand building.

Continuous technological innovation remains at the core of DongCheng's market competitiveness. In 2024, total sales revenue of DongCheng reached RMB6.468 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.52%, with the cordless tool segment driving growth at RMB2.322 billion and a year-on-year increase of 11.32%. Certified by third-party institution iiMedia Research, DongCheng has maintained the top position in sales volume in China's power tool market for 12 consecutive years, and ranked first in sales volume of lithium power tools for 4 consecutive years. By the end of 2024, the company had accumulated over 2,300 global patent applications, including more than 900 valid granted patents, over 70 PCT international patent applications, and more than 60 overseas invention patent applications. In 2024, DongCheng independently rolled out more than 50 new products, expanding its product portfolio to over 700 models. As it consolidates its leadership in the power tools sector, DongCheng has expanded into hand tools, launching more than 800 products across 12 categories to build a more comprehensive "end-to-end tool ecosystem".

Globally, DongCheng adheres to an independent brand strategy with a three-brand portfolio — DCK, DongCheng, and DCA — fueling international expansion through differentiated positioning. Its products are now available in over 80 countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe and the Americas. Supported by over 7,900 overseas exclusive image stores, DongCheng's 2024 overseas sales exceeded RMB 1.071 billion, up 11.36% year-on-year.

In 2025, marking its 30th anniversary, DongCheng held its first Virtual Summer New Product Launch, introducing a range of innovative products, including cordless tools such as the DCJZ2090 Brushless Driver Drill, DCPB968 Brushless Impact Wrench, as well as garden tools like the DCCS20121-2 High-speed Brushless Chainsaw and DCYD35S Brushless Pruner. Among them, its Borderless Intelligent Lawn Mower won the Platinum Award at the MUSE Design Awards, attracting wide attention from professionals.

Analysts note that DongCheng's commitment to expanding into international markets through its proprietary brands and technological prowess demonstrates confidence in its product R&D and brand-building capabilities. Its international expansion is not only a market extension but also reflects the global adoption and recognition of its innovative technologies.

Looking ahead, DongCheng will continue to strengthen its R&D capabilities and deepen its footprint in the global market, delivering more competitive products and services to jointly build a better future with global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804594/Launch_The_Asia_s_500_Most_Influential_Brands.jpg