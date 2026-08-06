DXC becomes the exclusive managed services partner for Primary's AI-native Zero Trust Unified Control Plane, helping enterprises securely scale AI.

New joint offering helps businesses and government agencies govern how AI agents and enterprise AI applications access data while strengthening security, identity, and compliance.

DXC's managed security services deliver consulting, implementation, integration, governance, and ongoing operations to accelerate secure AI adoption.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced a strategic partnership with Primary, becoming the exclusive managed services provider for Primary's AI-native Zero Trust Platform. The joint offering helps enterprises securely deploy and scale AI by governing how AI agents and enterprise AI applications access data, while strengthening security, identity, and compliance.

DXC and Primary Launch AI-Native Zero Trust Platform for Enterprise AI Speed Speed

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, they face a new security challenge: governing autonomous AI systems that access sensitive enterprise data. Traditional security models were built for users, devices, and networks—not AI agents operating across complex enterprise environments.

Together, DXC and Primary are addressing that gap with a platform purpose-built for AI security and governance. Delivered through DXC's global cybersecurity organization, the offering combines consulting, implementation, integration, governance, and managed security services to help customers operationalize AI with greater visibility, control, and trust.

"As enterprises move from AI pilots to production, security and governance must evolve just as quickly," said Dawn-Marie Vaughan, Cybersecurity Global Offering Lead, DXC Technology. "Trusted AI requires more than securing infrastructure; it requires governing how AI systems access data, identities, and business processes. Together with Primary, we are helping customers bring Zero Trust to enterprise AI, with the visibility, control, and operational confidence needed to move from pilot to production."

Delivered through DXC's global cybersecurity organization, the offering helps customers:

Secure AI agents and enterprise AI applications

Govern AI access to enterprise data

Strengthen identity and policy enforcement

Reduce risk across enterprise environments

Support compliance and regulatory requirements

Increase visibility across users, applications, data, and AI agents

"The defining security challenge of enterprise AI is not simply seeing what an AI agent is doing—it is having enough context to determine whether that action should be allowed, as well as the corresponding infrastructure to automate enforcement of that real-time decision," said Michael Marx, Primary's Co-Founder + President. "Primary transforms cross-domain telemetry into continuous, context-aware policy enforcement across the full AI workflow. With DXC's global implementation and managed security expertise, customers can establish a unified control layer that protects sensitive data, reduces operational risk, and enables AI systems to act securely within clearly defined enterprise boundaries."

Designed for organizations operating in highly regulated environments, the platform helps address growing requirements for governance, compliance, data sovereignty, and security. By embedding Zero Trust principles directly into enterprise AI environments, DXC and Primary help customers move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment with the resilience and control needed to innovate with confidence. To learn more, visit our website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.