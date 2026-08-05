Lisa Beaudoin appointed Chief Product Officer, leading a newly unified product development organization across DXC

Beaudoin most recently led the development and launch of DXC OASIS, the company's AI-powered orchestration platform for managed services, now in production with 57 customers

Appointment follows the recent naming of Paul Taylor as President, Dan Gray as President, Global Infrastructure Services and Holly Grant as President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX, further strengthening DXC's leadership team and operating model

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the appointment of Lisa Beaudoin as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Beaudoin will lead a newly unified product development organization spanning DXC's portfolio, with responsibility for product strategy, engineering, lifecycle management, and market execution. Her appointment reflects DXC's focus on scaling AI-centric leadership and product-led innovation across the company and accelerating the delivery of differentiated offerings for customers. DXC also recently appointed Paul Taylor as President, Dan Gray as President, Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and Holly Grant as President, AI Innovation and Strategy & LabX. She will report to Paul Taylor, President, effective immediately.

DXC Appoints Lisa Beaudoin as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product-Led Growth

Beaudoin previously served as Vice President, Platform Innovation and Automation, where she led the product strategy and engineering of AI-driven enterprise platforms. Working across product, engineering, operations, and customer teams, she has overseen the full product lifecycle, from strategic positioning and development through market execution, with a focus on improving user experience, operational performance, and measurable business value for customers.

Most recently, Beaudoin co-led the development and launch of DXC OASIS alongside Dan Gray, President of GIS, helping bring together product strategy, technical innovation, and customer insight to take the company's AI platform from concept to production in just over a year. The platform is now in production with 57 customers and serves as the foundation for a growing set of scalable, AI-enabled solutions that deliver measurable business value while transforming managed services for mission-critical enterprises at scale.

"This is a natural next step in the evolution of DXC," said Raul Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, DXC Technology. "We are simplifying how we operate, consolidating product development under one proven leader, and creating greater consistency across the way we build and bring products to market. Lisa has demonstrated her ability to turn customer needs into scalable platforms that deliver measurable value, and she will help accelerate how we innovate, execute, and deliver outcomes for our customers."

In her expanded role, Beaudoin will apply the disciplined product development approach behind DXC OASIS, rooted in deep customer and user insight, across DXC's broader portfolio. She will bring product teams together under a unified organization, strengthen the connection between customer needs and product development, and accelerate the delivery of scalable offerings that support DXC's Core and Fast Track strategies. She will also work closely with DXC's technology and business leaders to ensure product and engineering teams are aligned from the outset and that DXC's offerings complement one another and fully leverage the company's strategic partnerships. By bringing product development under a single organization, DXC aims to accelerate innovation, reduce complexity, and bring new capabilities to customers more quickly.

"Lisa brings the product discipline we need to strengthen execution across DXC," said Paul Taylor, President, DXC Technology. "Putting our customers at the center of every product decision will help us focus on the opportunities that matter most, connect product, technology and engineering more effectively, and move with greater speed and clarity. By bringing product development together under one leader, we'll build better solutions, execute with greater consistency, and ensure innovation is always driven by the needs of our customers."

"DXC has deep industry expertise, strong engineering capabilities, and an unmatched understanding of the complex technology and business environments in which our customers operate," said Beaudoin. "My focus will be on bringing those strengths together through a more unified product organization that starts with a clear understanding of customer and operator needs, focuses on the highest-value opportunities, and moves with speed. By connecting disciplined product strategy with our strong technology leadership, we can build products that are technically feasible, operationally scalable, work together across our portfolio, and directly tied to the outcomes our customers and partners need."

Before joining DXC, Beaudoin co-founded Brightspot, an enterprise software company, and held senior product, design, and creative leadership roles at WebMD, AOL, and The Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones. Across these roles, she led the development of digital platforms, publishing tools, and consumer applications for global organizations. She is a graduate of Parsons School of Design.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Houk-Temple, DXC Technology, [email protected]