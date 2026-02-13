Emily Bao Unveils 2026 Strategic Roadmap at Solana Accelerate APAC: 24/7 Perpetual Trading Is Coming to the DEX

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Consensus 2026 brings together leaders and changemakers in digital asset innovation, Byreal co-founder Emily Bao today unveiled the protocol's ambitious 2026 strategic roadmap at Solana Accelerate APAC, illustrating three transformative pillars designed to redefine on-chain trading infrastructure.

Speaking at the flagship Solana developer event held during Consensus 2026, Bao outlined how Byreal is expanding on-chain infrastructure to support broader asset participation, including real-world assets and advanced liquidity systems:

1. Automated and AI-Powered LP Infrastructure

Bao teased AI-powered liquidity provider (LP) tools in 2026, including AutoSwap for single-asset entry with atomic execution, AI-assisted strategy engines for optimized position management for LP, and automated rebalancing with yield compounding. The initiative aims to lower participation barriers and simplify liquidity management for on-chain users.

2. Prop AMM

Byreal plans to roll out a Prop AMM model featuring protocol-managed liquidity in its initial phase, combined with dynamic fees that adjust based on order flow quality. The model is designed to improve execution stability and capital efficiency, with plans to gradually open participation to all.

3. Bringing RWA Perpetuals On-Chain

Byreal will introduce 24/7 perpetual futures trading for real-world assets (RWA) and other on-chain assets, with plans to incorporate prediction market data as an on-chain signal layer. The initiative aims to expand on-chain access to global asset markets through a unified execution layer.

Byreal: Building Infrastructure for Internet Capital Markets

Byreal, incubated by Bybit and launched in mid-2025, has rapidly become one of Solana's most prominent DEX platforms. "We're building foundational infrastructure for internet capital markets," Bao emphasized. Byreal stands out in the competitive DEX space with exceptional price discovery, robust liquidity, and seamless access to both crypto-native and real-world assets, she said.

The keynote address comes as Solana emerges as the gateway for institutional capital entering crypto markets, with Solana Accelerate APAC bringing together over 2,000 builders, executives, and policymakers.

Byreal plans to roll out these initiatives throughout 2026. To stay up to date with Byreal's latest developments, users may visit: www.byreal.io

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Byreal

Byreal is the ultimate liquidity layer built for real assets, delivering unmatched liquidity for users. It integrates DEX, Launch into a unified smart routing architecture, forming a full-cycle growth engine that supports asset discovery, trading, and yield generation across multiple ecosystems.

