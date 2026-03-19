Every Step Counts: Manipal Hospital Millers Road Hosts Walkathon to Promote Active Living

BANGALORE, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of World Obesity Day celebrated on 4 March every year, Manipal Hospital Millers Road organized a walkathon on Sunday, 15 March, aimed at encouraging individuals to engage in regular physical activity to help maintain metabolic health and prevent obesity in the long term.

Dr. G. Moinoddin, Director – Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, South India Region, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, participating in the Obesity Day Walkathon to promote active living. Dr. G. Moinoddin, Director – Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, South India Region, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, participating in the Obesity Day Walkathon to promote active living.

The event began at 6 am with a 15-minute Zumba session, followed by an awareness talk that highlighted the importance of walking and its role in promoting weight loss and improving overall metabolic health. The walkathon was flagged off at 6:50 am from Manipal Hospital Millers Road. The route covered various locations including Basavanna Signal, Sankey Tank Road, Windsor Circle, Cunningham Road, and High Ground Police Station Signal before concluding back at the hospital. Participants were provided with a complimentary breakfast, along with a T-shirt, certificate and medal.

Dr. G Moinoddin, Director – Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, South India Region at Manipal Hospital Millers Road explained that obesity is now characterized as a disease, rather than a mere lifestyle issue. Reflecting on the initiative, he shed light on benefits of regular walking and the plethora of positive effects it has on the body.

"Walking directly contributes to weight loss, in turn preventing other associated bariatric and metabolic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and fatty liver disease. Contrary to the popular belief that only running initiates weight loss, regularly walking around 6,000 steps per day at a moderate intensity can significantly improve bone mineralization, increase blood circulation to different organs, promote abdominal fat burn, and reduce cramping," said Dr. Moinoddin.

Through initiatives like this, Manipal Hospital Millers Road aims to motivate people to take small steps by choosing to walk short distances instead of using vehicles. Simple lifestyle changes like these play a vital role in maintaining cardiac health, controlling cholesterol levels and keeping blood pressure in check, contributing to long-term health benefits.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/millersroad/doctors/dr-g-moinoddin-consultant-bariatric-advanced-laparoscopic-surgery/

https://www.manipalhospitals.com/millersroad/

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