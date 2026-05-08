Integrating Immunology and Transplant Medicine on a Unified Platform: Manipal Hospital Yelahanka Hosts Landmark Immuno-Transplant Summit in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant step in bridging gaps between specialties and advancing collaborative care, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka successfully hosted the Manipal Immuno Transplant Summit on 25 and 26, April 2026. The two-day academic forum saw leading experts from across India and internationally coming together to deliberate on primary immunodeficiencies - one of the most under-recognised yet critical areas in medicine; and reflect on their curative potential through bone marrow transplantation.

Integrating Expertise in Immunology and Transplant Medicine Reimagining Immunology & Bone Marrow Transplantation Through Collaborative Medicine

The summit featured more than 15 national experts along with distinguished international faculty and saw participation from over 200 delegates representing diverse regions, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

What set this summit apart was its central theme of bringing immunodeficiency and bone marrow transplantation (BMT) onto a single clinical platform. Traditionally addressed in silos, these two areas were explored together through a multidisciplinary lens, enabling pulmonologists, gastroenterologists, dermatologists, haematologists, paediatricians, and immunologists to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Emphasising the importance of this integrated approach Dr. Sagar Bhattad, Lead Consultant – Paediatric Immunology, Rheumatology and BMT, at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka - the Organising Secretary of the summit, and India's first formally trained paediatric immunologist, said, "This is the first time we have brought immunodeficiencies and their definitive cure—bone marrow transplantation, together on one forum. Immunodeficiencies are often underdiagnosed, and children can succumb early if not identified in time. Our team has seen over 550 patients with immunodeficiencies, and has performed one of the largest numbers of transplants. With advances in molecular genetics, we are now better equipped to identify who needs a transplant and when. This summit reflects a shift—from delayed recognition to timely cure."

Primary immunodeficiencies, though genetic in origin, affect multiple organ systems, and often present through symptoms such as frequent infections, chronic inflammation, or unexplained clinical patterns. This makes early diagnosis challenging, particularly in the absence of structured screening programs in India. While neonatal screening for severe immunodeficiencies is standard practice in many Western Countries, such frameworks are still evolving in India. The summit strongly underscored the need for increased clinical suspicion and interdisciplinary coordination.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of renowned international experts. Dr. Janet Markle, a leading geneticist from the United States known for identifying novel genetic immune disorders, presented insights on functional testing and its role in uncovering new diseases. She noted, "Genetics gives us the blueprint, but functional testing tells us how the disease behaves in real life. When we combine both, we not only diagnose earlier but also redefine disease pathways. This integrated approach is crucial in shaping the future of immune disorder management."

Prof. Dr. Andrew Gennery, a global authority in paediatric immunology and transplant medicine, from the United Kingdom, highlighted the unique considerations in transplants for immunodeficiency disorders. He noted, "Bone marrow transplantation in immunology is fundamentally different from transplants done for cancers or blood disorders. Timing, patient selection, and immune reconstitution require a specialised understanding. When done right, these transplants can offer a complete cure, changing the trajectory of a child's life."

The summit also featured insights from senior national experts, including Prof. Dr. Surjit Singh, who reflected on decades of experience in managing immune deficiencies in India. He shared, "Over the last three decades, we have moved from limited awareness to increasingly structured diagnosis and management of immune deficiencies. What forums like this achieve is clarity—they help clinicians across specialties recognise patterns early and act decisively."



Scientific sessions across the two days covered a wide spectrum, from real-world case discussions and diagnostic challenges to evolving transplant strategies. Topics ranged from recognising hidden immunodeficiencies behind recurrent infections to understanding their manifestations across the skin, lungs, and gastrointestinal system. Sessions also explored complex transplant decisions, functional diagnostics, and long-term patient outcomes, reinforcing the need for a cohesive clinical approach.

Another significant highlight was the emphasis on Manipal Hospital Yelahanka's growing expertise in this niche area. The hospital is among the few centres in India with a dedicated paediatric immunologist and a focused programme for bone marrow transplantation in immunological disorders. Unlike conventional transplant units that primarily address cancers or conditions like thalassemia, this centre is building specialised capabilities for immune related transplants. It has also received recognition from the Immune Deficiency Foundation (USA) as a Centre of Excellence in immunology and BMT—further validating its clinical direction.

Beyond academic exchange, the summit fostered a shift in perspective, encouraging clinicians to move from isolated symptom-based treatment to a unified diagnosis-driven approach. The discussion consistently reinforced a simple but powerful idea: different clinical presentations may point to a single underlying immune defect and timely intervention can be life-saving.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

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