Manipal Hospital Whitefield Celebrates a Landmark Achievement in Robotic Surgery

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital Whitefield has achieved a landmark milestone in robotic surgery, strengthening its position as a centre of excellence for advanced minimally invasive surgical care. This achievement brings together clinical innovation, advanced precision, and inspiring patient journeys across key specialties, including Oncology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Urology, Transplantations, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Orthopaedics.

Leaders, clinicians, and experts at Manipal Hospital Whitefield come together to celebrate a landmark achievement in robotic-assisted surgery, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to precision-led, minimally invasive care across multiple specialties. Team Manipal Hospital Whitefield marks a significant milestone in advanced robotic surgical care, showcasing innovation, clinical expertise, and collaborative excellence in transforming patient outcomes across specialties.

The event felicitated robotic surgeons whose expertise and dedication continue to redefine surgical care through precision-driven, minimally invasive procedures. The celebration featured inspiring patient success stories, underscoring how robotic-assisted surgery is transforming lives with enhanced precision and better clinical outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Venugopalan, Regional Chief Operating Officer – South and South-East, Manipal Hospitals, noted, "Our robotic surgery program reflects the trust our patients place in the expertise of our multidisciplinary teams. Every surgery here represents a patient who healed faster, suffered less, and returned to life sooner. As we move ahead, we remain committed to advancing patient care through innovation and technology continuously."

Mr. Arnab Mondal, Zonal Director, Manipal Hospitals, added, "Having institutionalised the robotic surgery programme at Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, we remain committed to advancing robotic surgical excellence through innovation, precision-driven care, and improved patient outcomes. Robotic-assisted surgery continues to transform the future of healthcare by enabling minimally invasive procedures with enhanced clinical benefits for patients."

Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Cluster Director - Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, the clinical teams continue to redefine patient care and elevate healthcare standards every day. "Our focus has been on building a strong robotic ecosystem with skilled surgeons, advanced infrastructure, and multidisciplinary collaboration that ultimately benefits patients at every stage of care," noted Dr. Chaitanya Pathania.

Robotic-assisted surgery has brought a revolution to modern healthcare, emerging as the preferred approach for many complex procedures. With enhanced precision, 3D visualization, minimally invasive access, and greater control during surgery, robotic technology has improved surgical safety and patient outcomes. Procedures that were once considered highly risky due to complex anatomy, advanced disease conditions, obesity, prior surgeries, or concerns around excessive blood loss can be performed more safely now through robotic techniques. These procedures translate to smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, lesser post-op pain, lower complications risks, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and quicker return to normalcy.

Highlighting the impact of robotics in gynaecological care, Dr. Aneeta Talwar, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, presented a highly complex case involving a 41-year-old woman suffering from severe endometriosis, a massively enlarged uterus, bilateral endometriotic cysts, dense adhesions from previous surgeries, and markedly elevated tumour marker levels. The robotic platform enabled precise dissection in a highly complex surgical field while significantly reducing the risk of injury to surrounding organs. Speaking about the role of robotics in such procedures, she noted, "Complex gynaecological surgery is where robotic precision is most critical and most visible."

Speaking about advancements in robotic urology, Dr. Prakash Babu S M L, Consultant – Urology Robotic Surgery and Transplant Surgery, showcased several high-complexity procedures, including robotic-assisted renal transplantation, bladder reconstruction, partial nephrectomy, and pelvic cancer surgery. These cases demonstrated the advantages of robotic surgery in accessing deep pelvic structures with enhanced precision, reduced morbidity, lower pain, and faster recovery. He added, "The robotic urology program at Manipal Hospital Whitefield spans the full spectrum of complex pelvic surgery."

In the field of orthopaedics, Dr. Girisha B. A., Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgery, showcased the hospital's growing expertise in robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery. "With over 57 robotic knee replacement procedures completed, we have increasingly adopted advanced imageless robotic systems that enable improved implant alignment, precision bone resection, better soft tissue balancing, and faster patient recovery," he noted.

Speaking about robotic bariatric surgery, Dr. Sumit Talwar, Consultant - Bariatric Surgery & General Surgery, explained how robotic systems are especially beneficial for obese and super-obese patients by improving ergonomics, enabling easier complex suturing, and enhancing surgical precision in confined anatomical spaces. He said, "Obesity surgery challenges laparoscopy at every step – reduced working space, thick abdominal walls, visceral fat obscuring landmarks, and the fatigue of long procedures. Robotic platforms address each of these and allow the surgeon to operate in an ergonomically optimal position. For super-obese patients, robotic surgery is not just beneficial, but probably the only reliable path to a safe outcome."

Dr. Nikhil Shellagi, Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, discussed the expanding role of robotics in gastrointestinal and hepatopancreatobiliary surgeries, especially in complex GI cancer procedures where enhanced visualization and dexterity support meticulous dissection, organ preservation, and sphincter-preserving surgeries. He stated, "Most significantly, robotic precision allows for sphincter-preserving surgery for lower rectal cancers, sparing patients from permanent colostomy. Enhanced dexterity and 3D visualisation make organ-preserving approaches reproducible, not exceptional."

Adding to the discussion on advanced hernia management, Dr. Aritra Ghosh, Consultant - General, Laparoscopic & Minimal Access Surgery, elaborated on robotic TARUP (Trans-Abdominal Retro-muscular Umbilical Prosthesis) surgery for umbilical hernia repair. He noted, "The robotic approach allows surgeons to place mesh in the retro-rectus position with exceptional precision using HD 3D visualization and tremor-free instrument control, thereby improving surgical strength and outcomes."

The 1,000+ robotic surgery milestone reflects Manipal Hospital Whitefield's unwavering commitment to combining technological excellence with compassionate patient care. As robotic-assisted surgery continues to evolve, the hospital aims to further strengthen its capabilities in delivering personalised, data-driven, and minimally invasive treatment solutions across specialties.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/whitefield/

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