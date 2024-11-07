Experlogix Digital Commerce and Boyum IT Announce Partnership to Provide Next-Gen AI-Driven, Digital Commerce to the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experlogix Digital Commerce, a leader in Digital Commerce, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) and Document Automation platforms is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Boyum IT, a global software company empowering SMEs to bring their products to life. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to provide innovative digital commerce products that seamlessly integrate with SAP Business One and Microsoft Dynamics 365 and deliver these to Boyum and Experlogix customers worldwide.

Experlogix Digital Commerce, formerly Aphix, and Boyum IT are renowned for their expertise and commitment to providing high-quality solutions that extend the functionality of ERP. Both organisations have come together to integrate the best-in-class Perfion PIM solution from Boyum IT with Digital Commerce from Experlogix. And the result is industry leading ecommerce that helps businesses streamline their product data management and online sales processes, improve customer experiences, and drive growth. With a focus on real-time integration and scalability, the power of these combined products enables companies to rapidly build B2B online webstores that integrate smoothly with their existing ERP, maximising results and minimising manual processes.

The partnership between Experlogix and Boyum IT focuses on the following key areas:

Enhanced Integration Capabilities: By combining Experlogix digital commerce platform with Boyum IT's add-ons, in particular its renowned PIM product, Perfion, customers will benefit from more robust and seamless ecommerce integration, that goes deeper into the ERP, ensuring data consistency and operational efficiency.



Innovative AI Driven Solutions: The collaboration will open the door to ecommerce, mobile app and customer portal solutions that leverage the latest AI features and developments that will enhance the Boyum marketplace of add-ons.



Enhanced Support: Customers of both Experlogix and Boyum IT gain access to expanded support and services, including comprehensive training, dedicated support teams, and a wealth of resources to maximise the value of their ERP investment.



Global Reach: Leveraging this partnership will provide customers with access to scalable ecommerce that will help them grow and scale their business globally.

Graham O'Rourke, Head of Product at Experlogix Digital Commerce, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Boyum IT, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we will deliver seamless ecommerce products to our customers, helping them to achieve their business goals and maximise the investment made in their core SAP or Microsoft 365 ERP."

Carlos Herrero, CSO of Boyum IT, added, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for both of our companies. By combining our strengths, we are poised to offer Boyum customers an integrated solution that enhances their digital commerce capabilities and drives business excellence."

The partnership between Experlogix and Boyum IT underscores their shared dedication to empowering businesses with the tools and technologies they need to succeed in today's competitive market. As the partnership progresses, customers can look forward to a range of new solutions and enhanced services designed to help them thrive.

For more information about this partnership and the solutions offered by Experlogix Digital Commerce and Boyum IT, please visit their respective websites at Experlogix Digital Commerce and Boyum IT.

About Experlogix Digital Commerce

Experlogix, a global leader in Digital Commerce, CPQ and Document Automation, provides businesses with powerful automation platforms.

Experlogix Digital Commerce provides powerful, flexible Digital Commerce solutions that help businesses streamline their online sales processes, improve customer experiences, and drive growth. With seamless ERP integration and a focus on developing new and improved AI features, Experlogix Digital Commerce empowers companies to build and manage a successful online presence.

About Boyum IT

Boyum IT is a global software company specialising in empowering SMEs to bring their products to life, creating sustainable and purposeful customer relationships. With over 25 years of experience and a commitment to innovation, Boyum IT delivers intuitive, reliable solutions that help businesses achieve new heights.

