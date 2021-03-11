Firmenich Unveils Newly Designed West Coast Innovation Center for Rapid End-To-End Product Development

"Our California facilities have been located in Anaheim since 1926 and this new site is an exciting step on our journey," said Chris Perkins, SVP Taste & Beyond North America, Firmenich. "The West Coast Innovation Center was designed as a rapid collaboration space to work more closely with customers across Food, Beverage and Nutrition, to cut the time from concept to creation and quickly pilot in the market. This new facility will take our capabilities to the next level as our customers' trusted innovation partner."

"We have an entrepreneurial mindset and a dynamic team, just like our Firmenich founders, and our new facilities are the culmination of our hard work and truly collaborative approach. We're eager to share this new development with our customers and partners," said Karl Witton, VP New Venture, Firmenich. "Our team at the site focuses on more than just flavor applications; they are product developers first. Taking this approach provides our customers with the unique resources, skills and focus to enable them to scale up their business."

The next phase of site enhancements will expand Firmenich's current pilot plant capabilities to further prepare customers for scaled-up production, an expanded sample lab to support customers quickly and efficiently, and innovative software and technology solutions to digitally optimize the customer experience.

"This state-of-the-art facility and its integration with the global Firmenich network and regional areas of expertise, mirror our partnership with Stanford University on a next-generation research program and our San Diego taste research and development center. They enable Firmenich to move to the next era of excellence in taste and beyond," said Emmanuel Butstraen, President Taste & Beyond, Firmenich.

The new Firmenich facility is constructed with creative, cutting-edge architectural approaches and designs, leveraging modular construction principles. The facility's interior design pays tribute to the building's history in Anaheim and the entrepreneurial spirit of its past inhabitants and surrounding community

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

