FP Markets adds ETFs CFDs to its MT5 platform

FP Markets offers various ETFs that contain many types of investments, including stocks, commodities, bonds or a mixture of investment types. Stock ETFs include a selection of stocks to track a specific industry or entire sector. Bond ETFs, commonly known as Fixed Income ETFs, allow traders to invest in various fixed income securities like corporate bonds or treasuries. Industry or sector ETFs can either focus on a particular sector or industry. Commodity ETFs allow traders to invest in commodities such as crude oil or gold. ETFs like these are important to investors because they allow a diverse investment portfolio, hold shares cheaper than the actual physical possession of the commodity and earn gains from stock declines by shorting stocks.

Some specific ETFs offered by FP Markets are:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI.xnms)

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL.arcx)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND.xnms)

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD.arcx)

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Mkts ETF (IEMG.arcx)

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ.xnms)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.arcx) and many more

For a full list of ETFs available via the FP Markets MT5 Platform, please click here.

At FP Markets, investors can easily participate in ETF trading by buying or selling ETFs via either the FP Markets' Mobile App or FP Markets website, where they will also have access to a wide variety of ETFs across sectors and markets, lower expense ratios, fewer broker commissions and a personal account manager.

Head of Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Craig Allison commented: "By introducing ETFs to our electronic platform MT5, we strive to meet traders' expectations by giving them access to a basket of assets designed to track an index with low management fees and higher intraday price visibility; a benefit which has been recognised by both individuals and institutions."

