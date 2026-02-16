MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As series of spoke events kick in the city as part of Mumbai Climate Week, Avid Learning successfully hosted Edible Futures: Tasting Tomorrow in a Warming World, a thought-provoking interdisciplinary discussion. The discussion examined the transformation of India's food systems in the face of climate change. The session was presented in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), and Project Mumbai, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra's Department of Environment and Climate Change, and supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

From Farm to Future: Avid Learning Leads Conversation on Climate and Food Security Ahead of Mumbai Climate Week 2026

The program brought together leading voices from agriculture, governance, media, and sustainability to examine how rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, water stress, and declining soil health are reshaping food production, distribution, and consumption across India. The conversation highlighted the urgent need to address climate stress while safeguarding food security, public health, and farmer livelihoods.

Shishir Joshi, co-Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai and founder of Mumbai Climate Week, said, "Edible Futures - reflects a highly significant theme for this year's Mumbai Climate Week - how changing our food systems can support climate solutions. Countries of the Global South, such as India, often see food security, farmer livelihoods and climate resilience being combined into one picture. As a country reliant on agriculture, India has the potential to show how community-led, climate-smart food systems can be a model for the world. By offering platforms that promote discussion, collaboration and involvement from citizens, we can speed up the transition towards these types of systems."

The panel featured Gaytri Bhatia, Proprietor and Steward of the Land at Vrindavan Farm; Dr. Sudhir Kumar Goel, Former Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture & Marketing, Government of Maharashtra; and Anisha Rachel Oommen, Founder and Director of Goya Media. The discussion was moderated by Sneha Singh, Managing Director of the Good Food Institute India.

Through grounded case studies and systems-level perspectives, the panel explored how food systems can serve as powerful levers for climate action. Discussions focused on integrating agriculture with water stewardship and energy efficiency to reduce emissions, strengthen resilience, and foster equitable outcomes. Panellists also highlighted the growing importance of indigenous crops, regenerative agricultural practices, urban farming models, and climate-smart technologies as scalable, locally relevant solutions for a rapidly warming world.

The session emphasized the importance of collaborative, cross-sector approaches that empower farmers, communities, businesses, and policymakers to build adaptive and sustainable food ecosystems. The conversation also underlined the role of dietary shifts and consumer awareness in shaping climate-resilient food futures.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event Asad Lalljee, CEO, Avid Learning, said, "As climate change increasingly influences what we grow, eat, and sustain, it is essential to examine food systems through the lens of long-term environmental responsibility. Edible Futures, the third program in Avid Learning's Mumbai Climate Week series, reflects our commitment to sustainability by bringing together perspectives from policy and practice to highlight practical, scalable approaches that strengthen climate resilience. Through such platforms for dialogue, we aim to support more inclusive, adaptive, and future-facing responses to a changing world."

About Avid Learning

Avid Learning is Essar's cultural philanthropy arm and India's leading arts and cultural programming platform. Founded in 2009, under the esteemed leadership of Mrs. Madhu Ruia as Founder & Chairperson, Avid Learning has presented around 1900 multiverse and hybrid programs, domestically and internationally. Together with its online platform – AVID Online launched in 2020 – Avid Learning has reached more than 2 million interested learners globally.

Our thoughtfully curated and diverse events embrace the spirit of collaboration to bring together the best of Indian and international writers, artists, intellectuals, cultural experts, policymakers, and industry leaders across Visual Art, Literature, Culture and Heritage, Education, Design & Technology and the Performing Arts through engaging and dynamic formats like panel discussions, workshops & master classes, roundtables, lecture demonstrations, festival platforms, symposiums & conferences, multidisciplinary performances, and walkthroughs.

AVID continues to give truth to its belief that #LearningNeverStops!

About Mumbai Climate Week

Scheduled from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai Climate Week will be more than a three-day event. Its impact will be extended through preparatory activities before and synthesis efforts after the main conference, including workshops, case studies, films, testimonials, and follow-up reports. By mobilizing India's vibrant network of climate-focused organizations and movements, it will highlight the nation's pioneering efforts in climate action while charting a bold path forward. Conceptualised & initiated by Project Mumbai, a citizen-driven non-profit founded in 2018, and, in partnership with Government of Maharashtra's Department of Environment and Climate Change, and supported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MCW reflects the vision of a dynamic megacity from the Global South stepping into a role of global climate leadership.

About Project Mumbai

Project Mumbai, founded in 2018 by a former renowned journalist and social entrepreneur Shishir Joshi, is a pioneering not-for-profit initiative that works as a trusted bridge between citizens, government, and private institutions to co-create solutions for the city's most pressing challenges. With a focus on participatory governance, community engagement, and public service, Project Mumbai has consistently mobilized people and partnerships to deliver impact at scale—from mental health initiatives and waste management drives to urban mobility solutions and disaster relief. Its citizen-centric model has earned recognition nationally and internationally as an example of collaborative problem-solving rooted in transparency, trust, and accountability.

