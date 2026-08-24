From Syrup Diversion to Sugar Production: SED's Integrated Process House Solution for Shivshakti Sugars' 7,500 TCD Plant

SED will execute the design, engineering, equipment supply, erection and commissioning of the sugar crystallization section on an accelerated timeline, with key equipment dispatch targeted by 15 September and plant commissioning scheduled by 31 October 2026.

MOHALI, India, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where steam economy, process stability, and recovery efficiency directly determine plant profitability, Shivshakti Sugars Limited, Belagavi, Karnataka, has placed its trust in Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) for strengthening of the evaporator station and addition of a sugar crystallization section for 7500 TCD in existing syrup production plant. The project will support the plant's conversion to plantation white sugar production at 340 TCH, marking a significant step toward higher efficiency and modernized sugar manufacturing.

Pictures of Sugar Factory Equipment Manufactured by Spray Engineering Devices (SED)

"For us at SED, engineering has never been about supplying equipment; it is about owning performance. With Shivshakti Sugars, we are bringing together process design, energy efficiency, and operational control in a way that works at plant scale. The aim is simple: build systems that run reliably and help sugar producers operate more efficiently and at greater scale," said Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director, SED.

Under the proposed scope, SED will supply and commission a comprehensive process package covering condensate juice heater, falling film evaporator, condensate heat recovery, spray continuous pan for A, B & C massecuite, vacuum, sealing and vertical crystallizers with associated automation. The package includes condensate heaters, two 5,000 m² falling film evaporators, three Spray Continuous Pans with capacities of 110, 45 and 35 TPH, at A, B and C massecuite duty respectively along with vacuum, air-cooled and vertical crystallizers for low grade massecuite.

The technology package is designed to utilise low-grade vapour more effectively and improve process control. SED's Spray Continuous Pan technology enables continuous massecuite boiling with individual chamber control of vapour, temperature, level and consistency, while the evaporator system includes recirculation and provisions for online chemical cleaning.

SED will undertake design and engineering for its supplied equipment, along with transportation, erection, and commissioning. The plant will be commissioned by October 31, 2026, with provisions linked to schedule performance.

The project represents another application of SED's integrated process engineering approach in the sugar sector, combining equipment design, energy-saving systems and process automation within a single plant-level solution.