Lokshakti Sugar Advances High-Efficiency Sugar Manufacturing with Multi-Equipment Order to SED

MOHALI, India, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where every unit of steam and every point of sugar recovery directly impacts profitability, Lokshakti Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd. has placed multiple orders with Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) for a comprehensive suite of process technologies, including a 3500 m² Falling Film Evaporator, two 100 T/Strike Honeycomb Calandria Batch Pans, a 450 MT Twin Vertical Crystallizer, a 110 MT Air-Cooled Crystallizer, and an Air Ejector, reinforcing its commitment to higher efficiency, improved recovery, and long-term operational competitiveness.

SED's Key Equipment for Project Lokshakti Sugar

"Patchwork upgrades are no longer enough for sugar mills. Lokshakti Sugar has chosen a bold path — modernization driven by efficiency, reliability, and margin protection. At SED, we engineer integrated process solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve plant performance, and strengthen long-term competitiveness in an industry where every percentage point of efficiency matters," said Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director, SED.

At the heart of this modernization is SED's Tubular Falling Film Evaporator, a high-performance system built to deliver superior heat transfer, faster evaporation of heat-sensitive juice, and a decisive reduction in steam consumption. By combining precise juice distribution, automated process control, and exceptional thermal efficiency, the technology is designed to push steam economy higher, tighten process consistency, and protect product quality even under demanding operating conditions.

Supporting the evaporation stage are two 100 T/Strike Honeycomb Calandria Batch Pans with Mechanical Circulators, a key part of SED's integrated boiling solution. Engineered for improved circulation, faster crystal growth, superior massecuite handling, and consistent crystal quality, the system also improves heat transfer while reducing power consumption across varying production loads.

To improve crystallization efficiency and sugar recovery, SED will supply a 450 MT Twin Vertical Crystallizer and a 110 MT Air-Cooled Crystallizer. The systems are designed to deliver controlled cooling, sharper crystal growth, and greater process stability, helping Lokshakti Sugar maximize sugar recovery while delivering more consistent plant performance.

SED's Air Ejector complements the package by delivering fast, reliable vacuum generation with low water consumption and minimal maintenance. Its stable performance supports uninterrupted plant operation and strengthens overall process efficiency.

Together, these technologies go beyond individual equipment supply — they create a fully integrated solution for sugar manufacturing. From evaporation and boiling to crystallization and vacuum generation, the package is designed to drive higher energy efficiency, better recovery, stronger reliability, and improved operating economics.

For over three decades, Spray Engineering Devices (SED) has helped sugar manufacturers improve efficiency, maximize recovery, and strengthen profitability through advanced process engineering solutions. As competitive pressures intensify, integrated plant modernization is becoming a business necessity. Lokshakti Sugar's investment reflects this shift, reaffirming the SED's role in engineering smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready sugar manufacturing.

About Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED)

SED is a global engineering and technology company delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for sugar, ethanol, wastewater treatment, evaporation, drying, and renewable energy industries. Backed by four decades of expertise, SED develops patented technologies that boost efficiency, conserve energy, recover resources, and cut environmental impact. Headquartered in Mohali, India, SED serves customers across 40+ countries worldwide with proven results.