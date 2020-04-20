Frost & Sullivan Reveals Key Growth Strategies and Technologies to Upgrade Your Customer Experience

CX experts highlight ways to gain a competitive advantage in this unpredictable environment caused by the pandemic

SANTA CLARA, California, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has hit us fast and furiously in 2020. A general lack of preparedness in customer care has revealed each industry's weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Every vertical market has its unique challenges, but the concerns that are universal for all include lack of bandwidth, secured networks, and reliability. In this volatile and unpredictable environment, our global customer experience team will weigh in on key strategies and technologies companies in all sectors should leverage and monitor closely.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join industry experts Alpa Shah, Juan Gonzalez, Michael DeSalles, Alexander Michael and Krishna Baidya for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Key Growth Strategies and Technologies to Upgrade Your Customer Experience amidst the Pandemic," on April 29 at 11 a.m. EDT. The briefing will discuss ways to deliver secure, high-quality, and stable CX services to your clients to gain a competitive advantage during these uncertain times, including the optimization of your artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and virtual agents.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover the major issues companies experienced with technologies and processes to support their customers and how they overcame them

to support their customers and how they overcame them Find out success factors for organizations that are coming out of this unscathed or even growing

for organizations that are coming out of this unscathed or even growing Identify key technologies that will see an acceleration in growth over the next year or two

that will see an acceleration in growth over the next year or two Determine top strategies CX companies can focus on over the next few months

CX companies can focus on over the next few months Learn about best practices and recommendations for BPOs and solutions providers

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

