Further & 3iQ Launch Digital Asset Market Neutral Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund

Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital Fund is a multi-strategy vehicle providing institutionally risk-managed exposure to digital assets, including a Bitcoin share class





Seeded with $100 million, the Fund e nables institutional investors, family offices , and sovereign wealth funds to capture alpha in the liquid digital asset space securely and efficiently within a robust institutional framework, while pursuing potential double-digit returns





The BTC share class anchored with a significant in kind investment from an Abu Dhabi based Family Office, will give investors exposure to the Fund with the objective to accumulate BTC while maintaining a long exposure to Bitcoin.

ABU DHABI, UAE and TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further Asset Management ("Further"), a UAE based digital asset investment manager, in partnership with 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced the launch of the Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital ("the Fund") a market-neutral, multi-strategy hedge fund offering risk-managed exposure to digital assets, including a dedicated Bitcoin share class.

Seeded with USD $100 million from institutional, family office and sovereign investors the Fund represents a landmark advancement in sovereign-backed participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

"This Fund directly addresses the core challenges institutional investors face when accessing digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO of 3iQ. "It provides a secure and efficient way to allocate within a framework that meets the highest standards of institutional due diligence. We believe this investment solution represents a true evolution in the market, empowering institutions and family offices to confidently pursue double-digit potential returns through a disciplined, risk-managed approach."

"Together, Further and 3iQ are redefining digital asset investing," said Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further. "We're providing institutional-grade, risk-managed and scalable access to digital assets, including Bitcoin, within a structure that has successfully passed the rigorous institutional due diligence of leading global capital allocators. We believe this partnership brings digital asset strategies to institutional and sophisticated investors safely, securely and effectively."

The Fund's Bitcoin ("BTC") share class offers a pioneering structure for BTC holders, enabling subscription in BTC and compound the strategy return in BTC without sacrificing exposure to the underlying asset. This provides a secure, institutionally risk-managed way to remain fully invested in BTC while seeking to benefit from digital market alpha.

This milestone launch builds upon 3iQ's legacy of innovation, including the introduction of the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution with robust institutional infrastructure.

To learn more about the Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital fund, please visit https://pages.3iq.io/3iq-further-partnership

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETFs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETFs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io .

About Further Asset Management



Further is a global investment platform connecting pioneering financial infrastructure with global capital markets. The firm provides institutional investors with access to regulated opportunities across venture, structured products, and digital assets. Its managed entities empower partners to execute sophisticated financial operations—from tokenization to seamless settlement—with security and precision. Chosen by founders and institutions from San Francisco to Hong Kong, Further is a strategic partner known for its focused capital, regulatory expertise, and ability to scale category-defining companies at the frontier of finance. To learn more, visit further.ae .

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any securities, strategies, products, or services described herein. Investment in digital assets is subject to a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire amount invested. Neither Further, 3iQ, nor any of their affiliates, directors, officers, or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this release or the information contained herein. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with their own professional advisors before making any investment decisions. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

