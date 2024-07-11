GCC Titans of Tech - Honored at the 2024 Zinnov Awards

28 exceptional winners selected from 470+ nominations from 200+ companies

BENGALURU, India , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov Awards 2024 celebrated the Titans of Tech from the India technology ecosystem. Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, hosted the 15th edition of its awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honoring visionary individuals and organizations who have created a significant global impact from India.

The winners were meticulously curated from the 470+ nominations received from across 200 companies. The awards featured nine categories, including Innovation, Customer Centricity, Excellence, and Intrapreneurial Leadership. The 28 winners were chosen following a rigorous 4-step evaluation process spanning 2 months, and by an eminent panel of 50 jurors—comprising experts and leaders from the technology fraternity.

What made the awards and the ceremony more memorable, was the collective acknowledgment of the value being created by the ecosystem. The focus on the exceptional talent being nurtured within India underscores the maturity of global organizations operating from here, reflecting in the increased number of global roles, and AI charters being driven from here.

Lauding the winners, Nitika Goel, Chief Marketing Officer, Zinnov said, "India has emerged as the GCC capital of the world and Zinnov Awards is a reflection of the key trends shaping this ecosystem. Our goal is to celebrate individuals and organizations who continue to demonstrate agility with excellence and an entrepreneurial spirit. These remarkable winners have not only created impact and value within their organizations, but on the ecosystem at large, by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and disrupting the status quo. Congratulations to all the winners on their well-deserved victory."

She further added, "These awards highlight our country's commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing exceptional talent, particularly in response to the rapid advancements driven by AI. With over 1700 GCCs steering the next phase of growth, these awards mark a significant moment, emphasizing India's pivotal role as a global technology leader."

Meet the 28 Titans from Zinnov Awards Category Name Winner's Name Excellence in Customer Centricity (Emerging) Bazaarvoice India Excellence in Customer Centricity (Established) BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd Excellence in Customer Centricity (Established) Commvault Best in Class Center of Excellence (Technology) Providence India Best in Class Center of Excellence (Technology) Process Automation Digital, ABB Best in Class Center of Excellence (Technology) AB InBev GCC Services India Best in Class Center of Excellence (ESG) HSBC Technology India Best in Class Center of Excellence (ESG) Salesforce India Pvt. Ltd. Champions of Unlocking Center Value (ER&D) Bazaarvoice India Champions of Unlocking Center Value (ER&D) Stryker Global Technology Center Champions of Unlocking Center Value (ER&D) Continental Technical Center India Champions of Unlocking Center Value (GBS) Ericsson India Private Limited (EIPL) Champions of Unlocking Center Value (GBS) Epsilon Champions of Unlocking Center Value (Enterprise IT) BMC Software Aatmanirbhar GCC Inteva Products India Automotive Private Limited Aatmanirbhar GCC Innovation, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (IDA), Maersk Technology Centre Brand by Design - Excellence in Employer Branding Providence India Brand by Design - Excellence in Employer Branding Walmart Global Tech Building a Culture of Intrapreneurial Leadership Ericsson India Private Limited (EIPL) Great Place to Innovate Continental Technical Center India Next Generation Woman Leader Kaveri Jain

Micron Technology India Next Generation Woman Leader Hema Nevetia

Allstate India Next Generation Woman Leader Rathnaprabha Manickavachagam

Morgan Stanley Technical Role Model (Established) Mohan Rao Goli

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore Technical Role Model (Established) Rajan Yadav

Stryker Global Technology Center Technical Role Model (Established - AI/BDA Senior-level) Lokesh Rayasandra Boregowda

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore Technical Role Model (Established - AI/BDA Mid-level) Saurav Daga

Siemens Healthineers Technical Role Model (Established - IA) Bharat Kumar

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

ABOUT ZINNOV

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, and Paris. Over the past 22 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators – in an as-a service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

